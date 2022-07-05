Who did Alex Pereira lose to in MMA?

Since joining the UFC, Alex Pereira has been on a course to face middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. However, in his debut under the Jungle Fight banner, Pereira suffered his only MMA defeat to Quemuel Ottoni.

Ottoni defeated the kickboxer via submission in the third round. The 29-year-old is an impressive MMA fighter and currently has a record of 12 wins and just three losses. Ottoni also recently beat Junior Marques in the LFA 112: Welterweight Grand Prix.

'Poatan' has since remained undefeated while fighting in Jungle Fight, LFA and now the UFC. Only one of the Brazilian's MMA bouts has gone the distance, with Bruno Silva losing via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev.

Pereira is best-known for beating Israel Adesanya twice in their kickboxing careers. The first win came via decision at Glory Of Heroes 1 in 2016. When the two fighters rematched in 2017, the Brazilian knocked Adesanya out cold in the third frame.

Obviously, Alex Pereira hasn't fought the middleweight champion in over five years and the bout wasn't under MMA rules.

Still, you'd have to imagine that should the two fighters meet in the octagon, the Brazilian could have a significant psychological edge after already beating 'The Last Stylebender' twice.

What does Alex Pereira's nickname 'Poatan' mean?

Alex Pereira's nickname 'Poatan' translates as "Stone Hand", which is in reference to the power the Brazilian possesses.

However, in an old interview, 'Poatan' can be seen talking about the nickname and revealing that his coach gave him the moniker after an indigenous warrior, with the name meaning "hard hand."

The UFC fighter has definitely been living up to his nickname since transitioning into MMA. Pereira has five finishes in his seven bouts, losing once and going to a decision when beating Silva.

'Poatan' recently knocked Sean Strickland out at UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier, with the finish being very similar to the punch that knocked out the UFC middleweight champion in 2017.

Strickland is highly rated within the middleweight division, so getting a first-round knockout over the American will likely set up a title shot for Pereira. Adesanya also seems keen to avenge his losses against 'Poatan', calling out the fighter after beating Cannonier via decision at UFC 276.

