Who won the UFC fight last night (April 8, 2023)?

The UFC 287 card went down at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Saturday night, marking the promotion's return to Florida after two decades. Israel Adesanya took on Alex Pereira in a rematch in the main event of the night, in a bid to regain the middleweight title that he lost to 'Poatan' at UFC 281 last November.

After mostly weighing each other out in the opening frame, Pereria came out as the aggressor in round 2. The Brazilian backed Adesanya up against the cage with threatening volleys, while chopping away with low kicks.

'The Last Stylebender' almost appeared hurt with his back against the cage before he blasted Pereira with a counter-right hand that sent him crashing to the canvas. Israel Adesanya sent 'Poatan' into another realm with follow-up punches, putting a fairytale end to the blockbuster storyline.

Catch the highlights below:

🔥 Combat Sports Vids @FireMMAVid



Izzy regains the title

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya II
https://t.co/CCyo5a0kvB

The co-main event of the night featured elite welterweight contender Gilbert Burns and homeboy Jorge Masvidal. 'Durinho' outgrappled Masvidal as expected, while also clipping him in striking exchanges to earn an emphatic decision win after fifteen minutes. 'Gamebred' hung up his gloves in front of his home crowd after a glorious career spanning over two decades.

Catch the highlights below:

🔥 Combat Sports Vids @FireMMAVid



Enjoy retirement Jorge

Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal
https://t.co/9kzzpMcgQo

Perennial bantamweight contender Rob Font stopped a surging Adrian Yanez on the UFC 287 main card. The New England cartel representative displayed excellent boxing skills to score a first-round TKO win after getting hurt early in the round.

Kevin Holland scored a magnificent third-round TKO win over Santiago Ponzinibbio in an otherwise highly-competitive bout.

Raul Rosas Jr., the youngest UFC fighter in history, opened the UFC 287 main-card action against 25-year-old Christian Rodriguez. Rodriguez displayed composure in fighting through the 18-year-old's initial onslaught, before schooling him in rounds 2 and 3 to earn a dominant decision win.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC287 Christian Rodriguez takes the W over Raul Rosas Jr. by unanimous decision Christian Rodriguez takes the W over Raul Rosas Jr. by unanimous decision ⭐ #UFC287 https://t.co/ozm0cTdeBG

UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 full card results

Main card

Israel Adesanya def. Alex Pereira via KO (4:21 of Round 2)

Gilbert Burns def. Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Rob Font def. Adrian Yanez via TKO (2:57 of Round 1)

Kevin Holland def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via KO (3:16 of Round 3)

Christian Rodriguez def. Raul Rosas Jr. via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Preliminary Card

Kelvin Gastelum def. Chris Curtis via unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

Luana Pinheiro def. Michelle Waterson-Gomez via split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Joe Pyfer def. Gerald Meerschaert via TKO (3:15 of Round 1)

Lupita Godinez def. Cynthia Calvillo via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Trey Ogden via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Steve Garcia def. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke via KO (0:36 of Round 2)

Sam Hughes def. Jaqueline Amorim via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman - fight canceled

