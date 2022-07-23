"He got told to do one" - Michael Bisping reveals what happened when Luke Rockhold trash-talked 'The Count' to his own father

Luke Rockhold and Michael Bisping had a rivalry so heated that family members got involved at one point.

The interaction between Rockhold and Bisping's father, Jan, took place before the two UFC warriors were ever locked inside a cage together.

The morning after his son beat Cung Le via fourth-round TKO in August 2014, Jan Bisping was expecting to see 'The Count' in a coffee shop. Instead, a bit of a fiery exchange ensued.

Giving the backstory on Michael Bisping's YouTube channel recently, Jan Bisping said:

"Well we're having a coffee, me and my friend. We were expecting to see Mike, and Luke Rockhold turns up. He orders a coffee and I think he started talking shit about Mike to someone else. And my friend sort of said that's Mike's dad there. So he started talking shit to us.

The elder Bisping continued:

"My mate might only be four-foot-six... It was Mick [the friend] that really started giving him shit. In the end, Luke just, he got told to do one."

Luke Rockhold and Michael Bisping had a pair of well-documented middleweight bouts with both earning a win in the series.

The first fight saw Rockhold submit Bisping at UFC Fight Night 55 in November 2014. The rematch saw Bisping score his iconic first-round KO over Rockhold to claim the middleweight belt that had long eluded him at UFC 199.

Bisping and Rockhold have seemingly made amends since and at the very least look to be on far better terms.

Bisping would go on to fight three more times after the Rockhold sequel before retiring. He defended his belt against rival Dan Henderson then lost the strap to Georges St-Pierre before being knocked out by Kelvin Gastelum three weeks later.

Luke Rockhold's next UFC test

While Bisping hung up the gloves, Luke Rockhold is looking towards his next test in Paulo Costa. Rockhold will want to bounce back from consecutive losses and beat the No.5-ranked contender in the weight category.

Costa is also heading into the August 20 fight seeking to rebound from a two-fight skid. He fell short in his middleweight title bid versus Israel Adesanya and was finished in the second round via strikes at UFC 253. Costa then fell to Marvin Vettori by way of unanimous decision in their UFC Fight Night main event last October.

