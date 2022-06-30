Michael Bisping explains why Jon Jones supercedes Khabib Nurmagomedov in the G.O.A.T. debate

Michael Bisping rates 'Bones' over 'The Eagle' in mixed martial arts' greatest of all time hierarchy.

'The Count' brought this up when recently offering up his thoughts on reports that Dana White is claiming Jon Jones' contract is sorted out and that the long-awaited heavyweight transition is finally in motion.

Michael Bisping was with his family in Cancun and recorded this video analysis from his hotel.

On his YouTube channel, he discussed a few Jones-related topics, such as whether he'll face Stipe Miocic, a possible Francis Ngannou clash, and so much more.

Watch the video below

Comparing and contrasting the prolific light heavyweight with the undefeated lightweight, Michael Bisping said:

"The greatest mixed martial artist in the history of the human race, in the history of the UFC, the GOAT is back, baby! And yes, I know a lot of people are saying. Brother, brother, this is Khabib. Khabib is number one and this is number one bulls**t. But no, he's not and I know that's a hot take."

"Khabib is one of the best. But Jon Jones, Jon Jones reigned roughshod over the division for multiple genrations. Took out legend after legend after legend. Contender after contender after contender. And then he said my work here is done, I am moving up to heavyweight."

The GOAT debate has always been big in MMA, especially with these two at the center of the discourse.

Michael Bisping's experiences with GOATs

Bisping is as good of a source for this GOAT conversation as anyone considering he has shared the Octagon with some contenders in that conversation.

'The Count' tested skills with a man many see as the middleweight GOAT in Anderson Silva.

Bisping emerged with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over 'The Spider' in their February 2016 main event clash at UFC Fight Night 84.

Bisping also clashed with someone people see as not only the all-time great welterweight but the outright GOAT, Georges St-Pierre.

'The Count' lost his middleweight crown to the returning GSP in the UFC 217 top of the marquee prizefight. This transpired via a third-round rear-naked choke in November 2017.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far