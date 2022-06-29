"The rivalry with Daniel Cormier is still there" - Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones will certainly try to emulate 'DC'

Michael Bisping recently stated that Jon Jones will want to move up to the heavyweight division and become champion to emulate what his rival Daniel Cormier did.

Jones vs. Cormier was one of the hottest rivalries in the history of the UFC. They are considered two of the greatest fighters to ever grace the octagon. Cormier was a former light heavyweight champion and managed to become the heavyweight king when he moved up a division and beat Stipe Miocic in 2018.

'The Count' stated that 'Bones' will be determined to match what 'DC' did as it is very important for his legacy inside the octagon. While speaking on his YouTube channel, the former middleweight champion stated:

"[Daniel Cormier] went up to heavyweight, knocked out Stipe Miocic, became the champ. Defended against Derrick Lewis and then had two more fights against Stipe which didn't go his way. Great fights though. Fantastic fights. So, Jones wants to go up and he wants to, even though he won't admit it, the rivalry with Daniel Cormier is still there. His greatest rival went up and became the champion at heavyweight. Don't tell me that Jon Jones doesn't want to do that and don't tell me Jon Jones doesn't care about his legacy or the fact that people think he is the greatest of all time."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Jones and Cormier:

Jones and Cormier fought twice in the UFC. 'Bones' earned a decision win in their first fight at UFC 182. In their second, he earned a knockout win at UFC 214. The result was overturned to a no-contest due to Jones testing positive for banned substances.

When will Jon Jones make his heavyweight debut?

Jones has been out of action since his UFC 247 win against Dominick Reyes. After the fight, he vacated his light heavyweight title for a move to the heavyweight division. However, fans are yet to see 'Bones' back inside the octagon.

UFC president Dana White recently gave a major update on the New York native's return to action. While speaking on The Jim Rowe Show, White stated that Jones is ready and will fight Stipe Miocic or Francis Ngannou next:

"Jon Jones is ready to go. We’re just waiting for an opponent. It’s either going to be Francis [Ngannou] depending on how long his knee is going to take to recover or Stipe Miocic." (h/t mmafighting.com)

