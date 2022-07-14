Hilarity ensues in the comments section after Paulo Costa asks fans to photoshop him with Conor McGregor's tattoos

An interesting episode ensued on social media after Paulo Costa asked his fans to photoshop Conor McGregor's tattoos onto his frame.

'Borrachinha' has become known in recent times as quite a funny Twitter user and that trend continued with this recent post. The hulking middleweight was keen on seeing how his body would look with the pair of iconic animal tattoos that McGregor has. He put the ball in the court of MMA fans by asking them to do so.

Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) @BorrachinhaMMA I’m thinking to put on some tiger tattoo on my belly and gorilla on my chest. The master of photoshop could help me please? I’m thinking to put on some tiger tattoo on my belly and gorilla on my chest. The master of photoshop could help me please?😌🙏 https://t.co/1RpIEtqsiJ

Some fans got right on to trolling Costa with some of their edits. @RossyyLFC was one of the individuals that went that route and posted his art work inside the tweet thread.

Some went the route of personalizing the ink a little more to the Brazilian bruiser. They did so by adding the animals on the Irishman's torso but with Costa's name instead of McGregor's.

@GregorMcConor01 went this route with his art and posted it within the thread of tweets.

In the above tweet, @GregorMcConor01 said:

"Like this? @Borrachinhamma"

As much as his light-hearted social media persona is enjoyable, it is no fun and games with Paulo Costa when that cage door locks behind him.

Paulo Costa's UFC journey

After falling short in his bid to win The Ultimate Fighter Brazil season three, Costa cut his teeth on circuits like Face to Face and Jungle Fight before making his UFC debut in March 2017.

Costa is a former UFC middleweight title challenger but is looking to work his way back into the upper tier of the division. He is presently on a two-fight skid having lost to Israel Adesanya in that aforementioned title bout and also to Marvin Vettori on his last time out.

Costa has garnered significant victories in the Octagon over Johny Hendricks, Uriah Hall, and Yoel Romero.

Costa's next fight will take place against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 in August. This contest was initially supposed to go down at UFC 277 towards the end of the month but was rescheduled to a bit later in the summer.

Rockhold is a former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight world champion but is presently unranked due to inactivity. Costa is the No. 5 ranked contender at 185 pounds, as of this writing.

