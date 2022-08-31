"Alcoholic leprechaun" - Fans react to Conor McGregor getting roasted by a former Boxing World Champion

Conor McGregor has been going back and forth with former British Boxing World Champion Carl Froch on Twitter.

The pair have been talking trash over the past few days. McGregor recently posted a video of himself sparring on his Lamborghini yacht. In response to his tweet, Froch said:

"Couldn't punch the skin off a rice pudding!@TheNotoriousMMA"

Fans had a field day in the comments section, with many fans siding with 'The Notorious'. A few Carl Froch fans loved the trash talk:

"What’s wrong Carl? You jealous that you’re now irrelevant? Stench of desperation of your tweet"

Another user said:

"Stop trying to provoke a pay day!! Lol. He ain't gonna wanna know."

One user trolled Froch for trying to take a go at McGregor:

"He’s a Lambo yacht and you’ve a few gaff’s in Nottingham"

One user sided with Froch, saying that the Irishman does not have enough power:

"He’s not wrong. McGregor has pillow fists with boxing gloves on. That’s why mayweather walked through him."

Another user sided with the Brit:

"Cobra would literally flatline the alcoholic leprechaun"

Conor McGregor is currently preparing for his comeback to the octagon. The Irishman has not fought in over a year since breaking his leg in his fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Conor McGregor's manager explains why he has not returned to the ring yet

Conor McGregor's manager, Audie Attar, has spoken about why the Irishman has not rushed back to the ring. It has been over a year since 'The Notorious' stepped into the octagon.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, his manager explained the decision:

"If he never wanted to come back again, that doesn't say anything right? He's accomplished what 99.99% of the athletes in this sport will never accomplish. That's just the hard cold facts. For him, the one thing I try to keep reiterating is, 'Do it on your timeline.' And he knows that, but sometimes you just need your team to remind you what you know."

Conor McGregor has registered only one win in his last four fights and has lost his dominance in the ring. He has now bulked up and put a lot of muscle mass on his body. Fans are excited to see him return to the octagon.

