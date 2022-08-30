"Sometimes you need your team to remind you" - Conor McGregor's manager explains why "rushing back" to the cage wouldn't be a smart move for the Irishman

Conor McGregor was seen returning to MMA training recently in videos uploaded to his social media accounts, but the Irishman's comeback is yet to be decided. After undergoing surgery to repair his broken leg, McGregor has been advised by his team not to rush back into training.

At least that's what McGregor's manager, Audie Attar, has said. Attar was recently interviewed by MMA Junkie and spoke about the eagerness of McGregor to make his much-anticipated return.

Attar said the following:

"If he never wanted to come back again, that doesn't say anything right? He's accomplished what 99.99% of the athletes in this sport will never accomplish. That's just the hard cold facts. For him, the one thing I try to keep reiterating is, 'Do it on your timeline.' And he knows that, but sometimes you just need your team to remind you what you know."

Watch the interview below:

Despite his inactivity over recent years, Conor McGregor is still the biggest name in MMA. His return from injury will be as highly anticipated as his previous comebacks, and he will hope to replicate his performance against Donald Cerrone when he fights once again.

Conor McGregor is back throwing kicks

Conor McGregor suffered a brutal broken leg against Dustin Poirier in what was the Irishman's most recent fight. The 'Notorious' is eyeing a comeback, but an exact date and opponent are yet to be decided.

McGregor is making progress through his recovery and has even uploaded videos to his Instagram account that show him throwing kicks using both legs. That is no doubt a positive sign for the 'Notorious' and his fans.

"I’m whipping my stock real tasty lately. Tastier than ever."

Watch the video below:

Conor McGregor's return will be much anticipated. He has packed on a lot of muscle during the rehabilitation on his leg and many fans and MMA pundits feel that the Irishman's return will be at welterweight, not lightweight.

McGregor has many potential suitors at 170lbs. The 'Notorious' star even tweeted that he would be interested in a fight for the welterweight belt following Leon Edwards' victory over Kamaru Usman.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I’d love a crack at this title somewhere down the line gimme gimme gimme I’d love a crack at this title somewhere down the line gimme gimme gimme

