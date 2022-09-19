“The whole 'Deji is the GOAT' and 'Deji gonna knock out Mayweather'”- Fans react to Logan Paul’s top 5 influencer boxer list ft. KSI, Jake Paul and Deji

Logan Paul recently surprised many by naming TikTok star Salt Papi as his No.1 influencer boxer, putting aside his brother Jake, whom he ranked second.

The Paul brothers are two of the most successful YouTubers to transition into the world of boxing. Jake Paul has enjoyed a much better run in the professional ranks, amassing a 5-0 record that includes knockout wins over former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Despite 'The Problem Child’ boasting an unblemished record, that wasn’t enough for him to be considered the best influencer boxer by his own brother.

In an interview with FightHype, ‘The Maverick’ was asked to list his top five influencer boxers. He initially placed his brother at No.1 before switching around and adding Salt Papi. With that, he placed his brother in second and KSI in third.

Initially, Paul said:

“I think he’s [Jake] number one right now. You know, look at his record. Numbers don’t lie. I’m number 2. I can’t say KSI is number three, right? ‘Cause he’s got a better record than me. F*ck it, I don’t want any beef. KSI is number two and I’m number three, whatever.”

When the interviewer suggested that Salt Papi should have a place on the list, Logan Paul changed up his answer:

“Salt Papi's No.1, Jake Paul is No.2, Deji's No.3 and he's going to knock out Floyd Mayweather, that's a fact.”

Logan Paul’s list garnered mixed reactions from fans.

One said:

“The way the community is running with this deji thing is amazing. The whole 'deji is the goat and 'deji gonna knockout Mayweather.' I can't imagine what Mayweather is thinking right now haha.”

Another commented:

“Logan afraid to speak his mind as usual.”

Also commenting on Logan Paul's much-debated answer, an individual wrote:

“Logan needs to be himself more.. he clearly doesn’t want to speak his mind or piss anyone off.”

Who is Salt Papi, the best influencer boxer according to Logan Paul?

Salt Papi, real name Busta Breezie, has gained himself quite a following, amassing nearly four million subscribers on TikTok. He recently stole the show when he made quick work of Andy Warski on the undercard of KSI’s boxing event last month.

Salt Papi is a Filipino boxer who was born and raised in England. He is best known for his comedic expressions and funny skits.

He started his TikTok career with dance videos and tutorials, with his first video being a running glitch tutorial. Most of his earlier videos were comedy skits or duet reaction videos.

