"I worked hard, but there was still doubt" - KSI reflects on his rematch with Logan Paul

KSI has reflected on his rematch with Logan Paul.

'The Nightmare' is set to return to the boxing ring this Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London, England. The influencer-boxing heavy card will be broadcast on DAZN pay-per-view and will be the first event promoted by Misfits Boxing.

In the event, the 29-year-old will face not one, but two opponents if everything goes according to plan. In the opening bout of the evening, the YouTube star will face former footballer Swarmz. If he wins that, he will return to the main event to face professional boxer Luis Alcatraz Pineda.

The return to the ring will be his first fight since his high-profile rematch with Logan Paul. Their first meeting in August 2018, saw the two fight for a six-round majority draw. The two faced off over a year later, but this time, the bout was a professional contest.

The rematch was a slugfest that saw both men get rocked and dropped in the six round contest. After the end of the sixth round, the Brit earned a split-decision victory.

Almost three years later, KSI has reflected on his rematch with 'The Maverick' in an interview with MensHealth. The Brit revealed that he had a lot of doubts going into the contest and how he feels better heading into his return. He stated:

Like for the second Logan [Paul] fight, I was nervous because I worked hard, but there was still doubt. There was still doubt boxing wise: is he a better boxer? Does he have better technique?... He was seen as this athlete, and I didn’t know if I was gonna be better than him, fitter than him. Whereas now, I feel like no one can beat me."

Will KSI win in his return?

KSI is currently a massive favorite to win on his boxing return.

While the YouTuber hasn't competed in a long time, the 29-year-old has clearly put in the work needed to get ready for the ring. 'The Nightmare' has famously lost a lot of weight to prepare for his return to boxing.

With the work that he's put in and the shape he's in, he's currently a massive favorite to win on Saturday against both foes. For his first matchup with Swarmz, the YouTuber is currently -1250. The rapper returns at +900.

For the main event, KSI is slated to be be a much more modest -400 favorite, while Luis Alcatraz Pineda is a +400. Given the 29-year-old's opponents both coming in on short notice, it's no surprise he's a huge favorite.

