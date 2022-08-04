"He smashed it" - KSI reacts to Logan Paul's performance at SummerSlam 2022

KSI has praised his friend-turned-foe Logan Paul for his recent WWE appearance.

'The Nightmare' and 'The Maverick' were once bitter enemies. After knocking out Joe Weller on his amateur boxing debut in February 2018, the Brit called out Paul for a boxing match later that year.

The 27-year-old accepted the challenge and they fought to an intense sixth-round majority draw that August. In November 2019, the two decided to meet in a professional boxing match - this time with KSI scoring the win by split-decision.

Since that two-fight series, the two have become good friends. They've made appearances together in their YouTube videos and podcasts, and have become business partners as well. Paul and KSI currently co-own the popular PRIME hydration drink.

The former recently got into the pro-wrestling ring and had his second match at SummerSlam 2022 last weekend. There, Paul picked up a win over The Miz in a fun, high-flying match that received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Most of that praise has been directed at Paul, and the Brit seems to agree. In a recent YouTube video, KSI praised the match, saying:

"Logan is built for this. Logan smashed SummerSlam, he smashed it. He did so f******* well, bro. It just seemed so natural. Bro, look at him, the f***?" No, no, no, no. Can we understand what the f*** is happening right now? He's at SummerSlam - the biggest stage of the WWE, and just somersaulting onto The Miz."

Watch KSI's comments about Logan Paul below:

Is Logan Paul still a boxer?

While KSI is currently set to return to the ring later this month against Alex Wassabi, Logan Paul has no fight set.

'The Maverick' was last in the ring in June 2021 in an exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. That outing saw the fight ruled a no-contest after eight rounds of competition.

Following the fight, Paul began to turn his attention towards the WWE ring. He's since had several matches and many fans figured that the YouTube star wouldn't be in the boxing ring anytime soon. However, he's now confirmed that he will fight again this year.

In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Paul stated that he will return in December, saying:

"I was sparring. I'm a boxer now again. We're getting back in the ring. We're going from professional sport to professional sport. I want to get a fight in December."

See Paul's comments below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far