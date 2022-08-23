KSI vs. Swarmz and KSI vs. Pineda: Fight card, media workout, press conference and weigh in details

British YouTuber and rapper KSI is set to return to the boxing ring later this weekend. 'JJ' will fight two opponents on the same night, first taking on fellow British musician Swarmz. For his second fight of the night, he will fight a pro-boxer Lucas Alcaraz Pineda.

With the event just under a week away, the official fight week schedule was recently released by the official Twitter page of the Brit's Misfits Boxing. The media workout for the event is scheduled for August 24, Wednesday starting at 12:00 pm BST.

MisfitsBoxing @MisfitsBoxing



All events will be shown live on the Misfits Boxing YouTube channel youtube.com/c/MisfitsBoxing



@DAZNBoxing | @SauerlandBros 🗓 Here is the 𝐟𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 for #KSISwarmz All events will be shown live on the Misfits Boxing YouTube channel 🗓 Here is the 𝐟𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 for #KSISwarmz…All events will be shown live on the Misfits Boxing YouTube channel 👉 youtube.com/c/MisfitsBoxing@DAZNBoxing | @SauerlandBros https://t.co/gk6bxX1SGS

The press conference will take place a day later on August 25, starting at around 13:00 pm BST and the official weigh-ins for the event will be held on August 26, Friday and will start at 16:00 pm BST.

The event will also see some of the biggest YouTube creators fight on the undercard. With that said, take a look at the full fight card below:

KSI vs. Lucas Alcaraz Pineda

KSI vs. Swarmz

Faze Temper vs. Slim

Deji vs. Fousey

Sam Hyde vs. IAMTHMPSN

King Kenny vs. Faze Sensei

Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski

Deen The Great vs. Evilhero

KSI reacts to Swarmz's diss track against him

'JJ' has reacted to the diss track released by his upcoming opponent Swarmz. The 25-year-old released a diss track on his opponent in an attempt to hype up his upcoming fight. While Swarmz is not expected to do much harm in the ring, he did put a respectable effort in trying to bring down 'The Nightmare' via a diss track.

Moreover, Swarmz's diss track caught the attention of 'The Nightmare', who reacted to the same on his YouTube channel. 'JJ' poked fun at Swarmz and suggested that no one wants to hear a diss track from him, he stated:

"Nobody asked for this. Let's be honest, nobody asked for this. You told everyone you were doing this. Nobody was calling you like, 'We need a diss track from you, Swarmz!'"

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal