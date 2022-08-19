"No one asked for this" - KSI gives a hilarious reaction to Swarmz's diss track on him

KSI has reacted to Swarmz's recent diss track on him.

'The Nightmare' was set to face Alex Wassabi later this month at the O2 Arena in London, England. The matchup was set to be the YouTube star's first in nearly three years, as he was last seen defeating Logan Paul in November 2019.

However, earlier this month, Wassabi withdrew from the contest and was replaced by footballer-turned-rapper Swarmz. The matchup received a lot of disapproval from boxing fans online, mostly due to the new opponent's lack of boxing credentials.

For his part, the 25-year-old has tried to hype the fight on social media. He recently released a diss track on his opponent. While he's currently not expected to win a fight in the ring, he did put in an admirable effort to defeat him at the microphone.

KSI has now reacted to that diss track. The 29-year-old poked fun at the recent song on his YouTube channel. The Brit stated that nobody really cared about the latest song as nobody was asking for it.

In the YouTube video, the boxer stated:

"Nobody asked for this. Let's be honest, nobody asked for this. You told everyone you were doing this. Nobody was calling you like, 'We need a diss track from you, Swarmz!'"

Watch his comments in the video below:

Will KSI defeat Swarmz?

KSI is extremely confident that he will win their fight later this month.

Since the fight's announcement, many, including Jake Paul, have blasted the fight. The reason being that the rapper has very little boxing experience and he has to lose 20 pounds to make weight. It was even discussed in his diss track as well.

For that reason, the YouTube star is currently a massive favorite to win in his return. The current betting odds have 'The Nightmare' as a -1500 to win his comeback fight. Meanwhile, the rapper is sitting at +800.

To make the fight card interesting, the 29-year-old had a unique idea. Earlier this week, the YouTuber announced that he would open the event against Swarmz, but would also fight later in the night.

KSI is currently expected to close the August 27 event with a fight against Ivan Nikolov. The Bulgarian currently holds a 3-16-2 record in professional boxing. As for the matchup, odds haven't been released, although, most fans are riding with the Brit.

