"Never done before" - KSI announces he will be fighting two opponents in one night, Swarmz and Ivan Nikolov

KSI has done the unthinkable and has officially announced that he will be fighting two opponents on the same night.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer was originally set to fight Alex Wassabi on August 27 at the O2 Arena in London. However, Wassabi pulled out of the fight and was replaced by British rapper Swarmz. Fans were not too happy with the rapper replacing the American, especially with Jake Paul offering to replace him.

After a lot of complaints from his fans and in an attempt to salvage the PPV, the British YouTuber has made a drastic move. He will be fighting two opponents on the same night. He will be fighting Swarmz and a Bulgarian professional boxer named Ivan Nikolov.

Here's what he said in his announcement on Instagram:

"Alex Pussabi pulled out, so I had to do the unthinkable. 2 fights in one night. Never done before in YouTube Boxing. And to top it off, the other opponent is a pro boxer. August 27th baby, LET’S GOOO!!!!"

KSI is selling this fight by saying he will be fighting a professional boxer before Jake Paul does. Nikolov is a Bulgarian middleweight who has a less than impressive record with three wins, 16 losses and two no contests.

Take a look at the post below:

Who is Ivan Nikolov, KSI's latest opponent?

Ivan Nikolov is a Bulgarian professional boxer who will be fighting 'The Nightmare' on August 27 at the O2 Arena in London. Despite having a less than impressive boxing record, Nikolov is still a professional and will be a tougher opponent compared to a YouTuber-turned-boxer or rapper-turned-boxer.

In his latest video where he reveals his new opponent, the Brit reacted to the Bulgarian's training and fight footage:

"So he's 3 and 16 with two draws, so yes that's three wins and sixteen losses, but that is still more wins than all of Jake Paul's opponents combined. No offense to Gib (AnEsonGib) obviously....Still, this guy is a scary mo*********er bro. And Jake Paul, before you pipe off, why don't you fight him after me? We can do a little challenge together. See if you can beat him in a quicker time than I can."

'The Nightmare' also revealed in the video that he had asked Bryce Hall, Dax, and Vinnie Hacker to be the second fighter on the night, but all of them declined. He chose to fight a professional boxer instead.

Watch the video below:

