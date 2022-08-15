KSI vs. Swarmz: Time, date, venue, fight card and how to watch it live 

British YouTube star KSI (Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji) is set to make his return to the ring on August 27 for the first time since his debut professional victory over Logan Paul in 2019. English rapper Swarmz (Brandon Scott) will be the 29-year-old's opponent.

This will be Swarmz's boxing debut, and he will enter the ring as a plan-B following Alex Wassabi pulling out of the fight.

View the official KSI vs. Swarmz fight poster here:

Where will the fight be held?

The clash will be showcased at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

When will the fight be broadcast and how can I watch it?

The cruiserweight fight will take place on Saturday, August 27.

In the US, the matchup will be available to watch on DAZN and will be a pay-per-view showing. This will cost existing subscribers $9.99 and new members $29.98, which includes one month’s subscription to the digital streaming platform.

In Canada, the price will be CAD $34.98 for new customers. In the UK and Ireland, the price will be £11.99/€11.99 for current subscribers and £19.98/€19.98 for new members.

The main card is expected to start at 2pm EST / 11am PST, with the headline fighters expected to make their ring walks at approximately 5pm EST / 2pm PST.

The start time in the UK is scheduled for 7pm BST, while the ring walk is expected to take place around 10pm BST.

The full fight card

The main event will be a blockbuster, but the rest of the card also includes some intriguing names. The finalized card is as follows:

Main Events:

KSI vs. Swarmz - Cruiserweight fight

Faze Temper vs. Slim Albaher - Light-heavyweight fight

Undercard:

Deji vs. Fousey - Light-heavyweight fight

King Kenny vs. Faze Sensei - Catchweight fight

Sam Hyde vs. IAMTHMPSN - Heavyweight fight

Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski - Catchweight fight

Deen TheGreat vs. Evil Hero - Catchweight fight

Can KSI vs. Swarmz be watched in other countries?

The big positive about DAZN is that it's an online digital streaming platform that covers its events across the world. This means that it reaches out to over 200 countries worldwide, including Italy, Spain, Japan and Germany.

DAZN allows you to stream off multiple devices too, including Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, PlayStation, Xbox, Google Chromecast, Samsung, Panasonic, LG, and Sony.

If you're traveling in a country that doesn't provide DAZN, a virtual private network or VPN is an alternative option.

