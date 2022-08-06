"What's your excuse now?" - Jake Paul offers to replace Alex Wassabi on August 27 against KSI

Jake Paul has offered to replace Alex Wassabi to fight KSI. 'The Nightmare' was set to fight Wassabi on August 27 at the O2 Arena in London. However, the YouTuber may have to pull out of the fight due to a reported injury. Keemstar, who runs the YouTube channel DramaAlert, broke the news saying that the 32-year-old has suffered a concussion.

Following the announcement, Paul reacted to the news and offered to replace Wassabi on the card via an Instagram post:

"Ha ha ha ha, oh KSI's fight man, I heard the news, it sucks for Alex obviously. He has a concussion, he can't fight. But now this puts KSI into a corner. If he doesn't accept the fight with me, we all just know he's scared. KSI I will come to London, I will weigh a 180 pounds for the fight. You could be the A-side, what's your excuse? Do you accept?"

Jake Paul vs. KSI is very much a reality now and fans may get to see the pair fight much sooner than they expected. 'The Problem Child' is even willing to cut to 180lbs for the fight and come to London. KSI initially planned on fighting Wassabi as a warm-up before challenging Paul. However, it seems as if he has just one option left.

Watch the video Paul uploaded to his Instagram below:

Jake Paul predicts KSI's reply to his challenge

Paul has predicted what KSI will say in response to his challenge. Despite being scheduled to fight different opponents during the build-up to their fights, the pair were trash-talking each other more than their opponents. Now that neither of the two fighters has a confirmed opponent, it only makes sense for Paul to replace Wassabi.

Following his challenge to KSI, Paul tweeted out what he thinks the British YouTuber's response will sound like:

"Prediction of reply from KSI: I accept, hahahah, I will fuck up Jake Paul, hahahaha. He needs me, hahahaha. BUT my team told me I should wait to make this a big event. Blah blah blah."

'The Problem Child' does not believe that 'The Nightmare' will accept his challenge since it is his first fight in three years. KSI has not yet responded to rumors of the fight being called off or to Paul's challenge.

Take a look at the tweet by Paul:

