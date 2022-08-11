"Insanity" - Fans react to Oleksandr Usyk's juggling skills in his final preparation for Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2

Fans were certainly intrigued when a clip of Oleksandr Usyk juggling on a gym ball recently surfaced on social media.

The Ukrainian is known for his unorthodox training methods along with his compatriot Vasyl Lomachenko. He is gearing up for his upcoming championship bout.

'The Cat' is set to fight Anthony Joshua on August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This is the second time the pair will be fighting and Usyk is coming off a long break, during which he served his country in the war against Russia.

Ahead of his fight, DAZN Boxing posted a video of Usyk, shot by Amir Khan, juggling three balls while standing on a gym ball, trying to maintain balance. He even performed a similar training routine during an open media workout ahead of his first showdown with Joshua.

Fans in the comments section were highly impressed, with one Instagram user writing:

"Footwork - the biggest difference between AJ and usyk and the fundamental reason why I think Usyk will win again"

Another fan wrote:

"Wouldn’t be surprised if he beats Joshua easy."

One fan simply commented:

"Insanity"

The first time the pair fought, in September last year, Usyk put on a show in Joshua's home country. He completely outclassed and outboxed the Brit. For the entirety of the 12 rounds, 'AJ' looked lost inside the boxing ring and almost scared to throw a punch.

They will run it back on August 20, with Joshua looking to re-claim his belts.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing Will Joshua vs. Usyk 2 be the biggest night of AJ's career? Will Joshua vs. Usyk 2 be the biggest night of AJ's career? 👀 https://t.co/AtDsBlGsnC

Amir Khan receives backlash for showing support to Oleksandr Usyk ahead of Anthony Joshua rematch

Amir Khan met Oleksandr Usyk in Dubai ahead of his highly awaited rematch against Anthony Joshua. The former Unified Light-Welterweight World Champion met the Ukrainian just before his workout and the pair had a quick chat.

Following their meeting, 'King' Khan took to Twitter to express support for 'The Cat' and wish him luck for his fight:

“Lovely meeting heavyweight world champion Usyk today, wishing the champ all the best for the next fight #UsykJoshua2. Who you got?”

He faced a lot of backlash from fans following his tweet, especially British fans. They criticized him for supporting someone other than his fellow countryman, with some fans even calling him a 'traitor'.

Khan has not responded to the negative comments and was probably told to post with Oleksandr Usyk to help bring more eyes to the fight.

One fan commented:

"Going against your fellow countryman because he hung out the back or your misses"

Take a look at the tweet below:

ChazzaWHU🥊🥊⚒ @shappeningchar @amirkingkhan @usykaa Going against your fellow countryman because he hung out the back or your misses @amirkingkhan @usykaa Going against your fellow countryman because he hung out the back or your misses 💪

