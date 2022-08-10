"I got the guy that picked up your misses"- Fans react to Amir Khan praising Oleksandr Usyk ahead of the Anthony Joshua rematch

Oleksandr Usyk apparently had a visit from retired champion Amir Khan in Dubai ahead of the heavyweight rematch against Anthony Joshua on August 20. Usyk appears to be in phenomenal shape and is ready to defend his world titles against ‘AJ’ in what could be the biggest boxing event of the year.

Amir Khan showed all his love for Oleksandr Usyk and wished him luck ahead of the high-voltage rematch. ‘King’ took to social media and posted multiple pictures with the heavyweight champion. It got mixed reactions from the fans. While many praised Oleksandr Usyk, a few slammed Khan for backing the Ukrainian against the Briton.

Amir Khan wrote:

“Lovely meeting heavyweight world champion Usyk today, wishing the champ all the best for the next fight #UsykJoshua2. Who you got?”

In response, a fellow netizen wrote:

“Going against your fellow countryman because he hung out the back of your misses.”

That said, many Twitter users invested their attention in Oleksandr Usyk. Following a lopsided win in the original fight, the heavyweight champion could become a menace in the weight-category by beating ‘AJ’ again. Nonetheless, people didn’t mince their words for Khan. Here’s how people have reacted to Amir Khan’s post.

Amir Khan and Anthony Joshua have been linked several times in the past. Although both the British boxers hailed from different weight classes, Khan once accused Joshua of having an affair with his wife. The news sparked a heavy controversy as Joshua denied all the claims made by ‘King’.

Recap of what happened between ‘King Khan’ and ‘AJ’ ahead of Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2

Amir Khan had a tough time with his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, a few years back. The couple called it quits on social media and Khan claimed that she was having an affair with Joshua. The heavyweight star responded cheekily and said he wishes he had an affair before denying all the accusations.

He also asked Khan and his wife to resolve their differences. The rumors faded with time as Khan and his wife got back together. They appear to be living a happy life right now. ‘King Khan’ has retired from pro-boxing after his loss against Kell Brook. Meanwhile, Joshua stands in a crucial situation and has a lot to lose on the line.

