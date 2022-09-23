"Jake don't want no smoke" - Fans show concern for Jake Paul after he gets called out by Beetle Pimp

American social media star and entertainer Lester Green aka Beetle Pimp recently took to Twitter to call out Jake Paul for a boxing match. It is worth noting that it was a rather sarcastic post since the former couldn't possibly step into the boxing ring.

Check out the tweet below:

Beetle Pimp was born with dwarfism and microephaly, a condition where one's head is relatively smaller than normal. However, his recent tweet aimed at Jake Paul was well-received by fans and many reacted to the post sarcastically by suggesting 'The Problem Child' wouldn't stand a chance against Green.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions below:

"He ain’t ready"

"This is so unfair for Jake"

"Don't underestimate the Beetle Pimp"

"Fucking love you Beet this had me crying laughing"

"ONG JAKE DONT WANT NO SMOKE TRUST ME"

Jake Paul reveals that he doesn't intend on trash talking against Anderson Silva

'The Problem Child' is set to take on the toughest challenge of his career so far against Anderson Silva on October 29. Interestingly, Paul has taken a rather different approach in the build-up to his fight against the MMA legend.

He was rather respectful towards 'The Spider' in their fecently held press-conferences, which is something we don't see quite often from him.

During a recent interview with BT Sport Boxing, Jake Paul was asked if intended to change his approach as the fight gets closer. While suggesting that he respects Anderson Silva too much to say anything bad about him, 'The Problem Child' said:

"I don't think so, not for me and I doubt it changes for Anderson. You know, I have so much respect for him and he's a really nice guy. As soon as the bell rings though, all that goes out of the window, you know? It's a fight and both of our lives are on the line in front of millions of people. So, but the lead up no, I respect him too much."

Watch Paul's full interview with BT Sport Boxing below:

It is worth noting that 'The Problem Child' also suggested that respect will go out of the window as soon as the bell rings inside the boxing ring. That said, it remains to be seen as to how Jake Paul will perform against a seasoned striker like Anderson Silva.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far