VIDEO: Female YouTuber reveals honest opinion on Andrew Tate after spending time with him - "He turned up in a Lambo"

YouTuber Layah Heilpern has opened up about her personal experience with controversial internet sensation Andrew Tate. 'Cobra' has been all over the internet over the past few weeks with his motivational speeches and controversial views.

Tate has been criticized for promoting toxic masculinity and this has led to him getting permanently banned by Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok. While many have suggested that 'Cobra' just talks rubbish for the sake of getting famous, female YouTuber Layah Heilpern recently uploaded a video on her channel detailing her experience with the former kickboxer.

Layah Heilpern recalled the time she met Andrew Tate in Romania back in 2020. She stated:

"We all went out for a dinner together. He turned up in a lambo which was pretty cool. He was there with his girlfriend, I was there with some friends we all had dinner and we all had a really really nice time."

She also added:

"He wasn't rude to me, he wasn't inappropriate with me and he was very gentlemanly and very friendly."

Watch Layah Heilpern talk about her experience with 'Cobra' below:

Andrew Tate is open to fight KSI in a boxing match

Tate's sudden rise to notoriety and his past in kickboxing has led to speculations of him entering the ring against one of the Paul brothers. While there have been no developments in regards to a potential fight, there's another YouTuber who could potentially end up facing 'Cobra'.

During a recent appearance on Adin Ross' live stream, Andrew Tate spoke about entering the ring against KSI. Suggesting that he is down to fight 'The Nightmare' for a hefty payday, 'Cobra' said:

"If someone were to come along with the right amount of money, say 50 million, whatever. You think I'm going to say no I can't fight him? Why would I not fight KSI? Why would I not? I don't care. Why would I not punch him in the face for money?

Tate continued:

I have nothing that is going to prevent me from fighting this man, I'll fight anybody. I've been fighting my whole life."

Tate has an impressive 43-9 record in kickboxing and he has even held the ISKA [International Sport Karate Association] title in two separate weight divisions in the past.

