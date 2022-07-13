Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna: Bernard Hopkins, Roy Jones Jr., Devin Haney, and others deliver their thoughts 

With the matchup between Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna only days away, some fighters have given their thoughts and predictions on the bout scheduled for Saturday, July 16.

DAZN Boxing sat down with many current and former fighters to hear what they had to say about the matchup. Most fighters handed the fight to Garcia. Bernard Hopkins shared his thoughts on why it was important for the young fighter to get the win:

"Ryan Garcia wins because he's hungry and he wants to fight 'Tank' Davis. He can't afford to have a win [go to Fortuna], it don't look good. He has a lot of things on the table that he must look great at."

Roy Jones Jr. reminded fans that they shouldn't underestimate Fortuna. He feels that while Garcia is a little sharper, Fortuna has more experience in boxing that may help him in this fight.

Devin Haney sided with Bernard Hopkins and even went so far as to state that he feels Garcia will have an easy time with Fortuna:

"I think Javier Fortuna is past his prime and I feel like Ryan should go in there and do his thing. I think he should have an easy time with him, but Javier Fortuna is a litte scrappy, he's a veteran, but I don't think he has as much of a chin."

Other fighters such as Danny Garcia and Antonio Tarver gave their thoughts on the fight.

Danny Garcia believes Ryan Garcia is fresher and hungrier and that will lead to victory, while Tarver recognized Fortuna's history of getting into some wars. He believes Fortuna has the ability to highlight some bad spots or weak points in Garcia's game to make it a difficult fight.

Watch the fighters' picks here:

Ryan Garcia plans to knockout Javier Fortuna

Ryan Garcia has shown he is extremely confident going into this match with Javier Fortuna, perhaps even overlooking him.

Garcia shared with DAZN Boxing that he felt Javier Fortuna could get knocked out with his left hand, an uppercut, a right hand, and any punch in his arsenal. Garcia revealed on his Instagram Live story that his camp has gone exceptionally well, and he is feeling great heading into this match. That confidence is clear in how he speaks about the bout on Saturday.

'KingRy' has been preparing for this match to end with him moving his record to 23-0 with 19 knockouts.

DAZN Boxing posted Garcia's knockout highlights:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far