Watch: Ryan Garcia shows his new tattoo ahead of Javier Fortuna fight 

While answering some fan questions on Instagram Live, Ryan Garcia showed off his newest tattoos. The young boxer has a large repertoire of ink on his skin, but his newest tattoos take up a large portion of his back and the entirety of the inside of his left arm.

Garcia first showed his back to the camera to reveal a large piece consisting of a sword going through two crowns down the center of his back:

"I finally kind of got it finished. It's not completely finished up. I got another one right here. Spartan warrior. Can't really see it right now, but pretty cool. Those are kind of my new tats."

He revealed that his back tattoo was probably the most painful piece he's ever gotten. He even advised anyone interested in getting a back tattoo to bring numbing cream and save themselves the trouble of the pain.

Watch Garcia's Instagram Live here:

Ryan Garcia reveals how he feels ahead of Javier Fortuna bout

During his Instagram Live, Ryan Garcia revealed how he was feeling during his fight camp in preparation for his match with Javier Fortuna this weekend. He stated that he was feeling great and in fantastic shape for his upcoming bout:

"This camp has been going great, guys, I'm so happy. It couldn't have went better, smooth. Feeling in shape, especially not coming from a layoff anymore, just continuing my reflexes, my IQ. Everything's kind of better because I've been doing it constantly, so I'm happy where I'm at."

He was asked to offer some predictions for how Garcia saw the fight with Fortuna going. He stated there were only two places for his opponent to end up: on his face or on his back.

Ryan Garcia, also known as 'KingRy' or 'The Flash', is a knockout artist in his own right, at 22-0 with 18 KOs to his credit. Heading into this bout with Fortuna, his opponent, known as 'El Abejon', also boasts a scary knockout ratio, with a record of 37-3 and 26 KOs.

Garcia posted this highlight reel to his Instagram:

