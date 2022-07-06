Floyd Mayweather slams Ryan Garcia for criticizing Canelo Alvarez - "Accomplish what Canelo has accomplished"

Floyd Mayweather gave Ryan Garcia a harsh reality check over the 23-year-old's spat with Canelo Alvarez.

Garcia and Alvarez have been going back-and-forth since the youngster left Eddy Reynoso’s gym and claimed that the legendary trainer didn’t have enough time to train him.

Their spat was recently reignited after Garcia predicted that Gennadiy Golovkin will defeat Alvarez in their trilogy fight on September 17. The undisputed super middleweight champion didn’t take Garcia’s words lightly and said that his former gym mate has accomplished nothing in his career.

When asked about the bickering, ‘Money’, who handed Alvarez his first professional loss in 2013, sided with his former foe. He said Garcia shouldn’t talk ill about Alvarez until he’s accomplished what Alvarez has done in the sport.

Mayweather told FightHype.com in an interview:

“You see Ryan Garcia. First, he’s praising Canelo, you want to learn from Canelo, and you’re in Canelo’s training camp. Now it’s all hate. ‘I don’t like him, I don’t like him.’ Accomplish what Canelo has accomplished, then speak bad about him, but you don’t need to speak bad about him no way. We all need to stay in our own lane and do us.”

The boxing hall of famer continued:

“So you don’t need to speak bad about him no way if you went to his camp to learn from him and to be a student. One thing about Canelo, he’s going to step up to the plate and do what he got to do. He’s going to fight…I can’t knock him because he’s going to go down to the Hall of Fame.”

Watch Floyd Mayweather’s interview:

Floyd Mayweather remains a staple in boxing despite retirement

Floyd Mayweather retired from professional boxing in 2016 following a win over Conor McGregor. Despite him saying he was going to hang up the gloves, he's since competed in exhibition bouts that don't count towards his 50-0 professional record.

In 2018, he traveled to Japan and knocked out kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. Three years later, Mayweather returned to face YouTuber Logan Paul. The pair made it to the end of the eight-round exhibition contest, but due to there being no judges, the fight was deemed a no-contest.

In May, ‘Money’ had his most entertaining exhibition bout to date as he faced his former sparring partner Don Moore. Although Mayweather was able to knock down Moore with a body shot in the eighth round, the latter managed to stay on his feet until the final bell sounded.

The boxing legend is set to face Japanese MMA and YouTube star Mikuru Asakura in September in yet another exhibition bout.

Despite his retirement, there’s no doubt Mayweather remains one of the biggest names in modern boxing. He is in great shape, and his trainer even claimed that the prizefighter is preparing to make “eight figures in Dubai.”

