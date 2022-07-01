"What he said was just comical" - Ryan Garcia fires back at Canelo Alvarez

Ryan Garcia hasn't taken kindly to Canelo Alvarez's recent comments about him.

The two superstars previously trained together for years under the tutelage of Eddy Reynoso. Earlier this year, Garcia decided to depart the gym in the hope of getting a coach who would better suit him, eventually landing at the Ten Goose Boxing Gym in California.

While it was initially a cordial exit, both sides quickly began turning on each other. Garcia recently picked against Alvarez in his trilogy fight with Gennadiy Golovkin later this year. Following that pick, the super-middleweight champion trashed his former training partner in an interview on The DAZN Boxing Show.

Alvarez's main claim is that the young prospect has accomplished nothing in his career. He also blasted Garcia for allegedly being ungrateful for both his and Eddy Reynoso's help in the gym to help him prepare for fights.

Now, Ryan Garcia has responded to Canelo Alvarez in an interview with ESNEWS. 'KingRy' took exception to the idea that he's accomplished nothing and belittled Alvarez's first championship win in 2011. Garcia stated:

"He took it personal. What he said was just comical. 'At 20 I was a world champion.' That may be true, but everydody's journey might be different. He fought for a vacant title vs. Matthew Hatton. I just have a lot of good people in my division. I can't just pick a Matthew Hatton and become a champion. I have to fight great fighters, it is what it is."

Watch Ryan Garcia's interview with ESNews below:

Ryan Garcia discusses picking Gennadiy Golovkin to beat Canelo Alvarez

Ahead of the trilogy fight between Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez, 'GGG' is a massive underdog.

However, the odds don't matter to the young boxer. Earlier this week, he picked the 40-year-old to put on the performance of a lifetime and defeat Alvarez in their trilogy fight. That pick led to Garcia's former training partner to bash him in the media.

Now, Garcia has clarified why he picked Golovkin to defeat Alvarez in August. The young prospect noted that it wasn't a slight against his former training partner. Instead, he's just a believer in 'GGG's talent.

In an interview with ESNEWS, Ryan Garcia said:

"I just gave my opinion on why I felt GGG will win this fight. I just felt that he would have the performance of his life, and Canelo is not in a good place. I'm not going to speak anymore on it."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far