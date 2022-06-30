"You've accomplished nothing" - Canelo Alvarez fires back at Ryan Garcia

Canelo Alvarez hasn't taken kindly to Ryan Garcia's pick against him in his next fight.

The unified super-middleweight champion is set to face Gennadiy Golovkin for the third time in September. Ahead of the matchup, Alvarez is a massive favorite over 'GGG'. However, 'KingRy' doesn't care about the odds.

Garcia recently picked Golovkin to win the megabout in September. The pick isn't surprising, but it is consistent with the prospect's attitude towards his former training partner Alvarez. The 23-year-old stopped training with the boxing superstar and switched gyms earlier this year.

Canelo Alvarez has responded to Ryan Garcia's pick against him in his showdown with Gennadiy Golovkin in September. It's safe to say that the 31-year-old harbors some resent towards his former training partner. Alvarez discussed his thoughts on Garcia on The DAZN Boxing Show.

The boxing superstar believes that the 23-year-old is immature and hasn't accomplished anything in boxing. Discussing Garcia, Alvarez said:

"He's just mad, he's no more in the team. But he's a little kid. My advice, do your job. Focus on your career, win a world title first, then talk about other people. Because you've accomplished nothing and now you're talking about fighters who have accomplished a lot."

Watch Canelo Alvarez's comments about Ryan Garcia below:

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



Canelo responds to Ryan Garcia & gives him some advice 🗣'He's just mad. He's a little kid.'Canelo responds to Ryan Garcia & gives him some advice 🗣'He's just mad. He's a little kid.'Canelo responds to Ryan Garcia & gives him some advice 👀 https://t.co/4rv4BJOyMK

Canelo Alvarez says Ryan Garcia is ungrateful

Canelo Alvarez believes that Ryan Garcia's comments show that he is ungrateful.

'KingRy' joined Team Canelo and trainer Eddy Reynoso years ago. The move boosted not only Garcia's profile, but he also improved in the ring. The biggest performance of his career came in 2020 under Reynoso's tutelage as he knocked out Luke Campbell to claim WBC Interim Lightweight gold.

However, years later, the bridge between the two appears to have been completely burnt. While the separation began as cordial and professional, both sides have been trashing each other in the media over the last few months.

Now on The DAZN Boxing Show, Alvarez elaborated on why he's bitter towards Garcia. The boxing superstar stated:

"He needs to remember how much Eddy did for him. A lot of things. He and his father still owe money to Eddy and Eddy doesn't say anything because he doesn't need it. It's not fair that he's talking s*** about everything in the camp. He came to my gym and we showed him love and support. He then goes and says anything. He's not grateful. When a person is ungrateful, it's the worst thing.”

