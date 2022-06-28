"Not yet" - Canelo Alvarez doesn't see Ryan Garcia beating Gervonta Davis 

Canelo Alvarez has claimed that his former stablemate Ryan Garcia would lose in a fight to lightweight rival Gervonta Davis. Canelo has criticized Garcia ever since ‘KingRy’ left the Eddy Reynoso gym.

When asked about a bout between Garcia and ‘Tank’ Davis, Canelo said:

“I don’t think so , Not yet, if he put his mind in boxing and try to learn everything, he can do a lot of things, he has talent."

Watch here:

Canelo Alvarez believes that Gervonta Davis would beat Ryan Garcia in a fight between the pair. Whilst Devin Haney sits at the top of the division by virtue of becoming the Undisputed Champion at lightweight, many believe Davis is the best fighter. According to BoxRec, Davis is ranked No.1, Haney No.2 and Garcia No.10.

‘KingRy’ does not have the same resume as the other top fighters in the division. Garcia's most high profile bout was a TKO victory against Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell. During that bout, Garcia tasted the canvas in the second round. Garcia did, however, show great power of recovery following the knockdown to immediately get back on top of the fight. Garcia knocked Campbell down in the seventh and secured a stoppage in the same round.

Following that bout, Garcia was inactive for over a year as he took a break from the sport to focus on his mental health. The popular lightweight made his return two months ago against Emmanuel Tagoe.

Canelo Alvarez has suggested that Ryan Garcia is not focused on boxing.

Once again, Canelo has alluded to Garcia having a lack of dedication to boxing. Garcia accused Reynoso of not having enough time for his fighters due to the size of the stable that Reynoso possesses.

Canelo has, however, claimed that is untrue and it is the other way around. According to Canelo, Garcia did not attend the gym on his own accord despite Reynoso having plenty of time available.

In an interview, Canelo said:

“Eddy has time for all the fighters, you ask everybody. If you have the time to put in the gym and train really good with discipline, Eddy is always going to be there... I’ve been with Eddy for a lot of years. I saw when a lot of good fighters come to the gym, really good fighters and [Reynoso] is here all the time. If you come… and train for only 20 minutes, then you don’t come four days, three days, okay. Then the next day, you say ‘I come in at 12’ and then come at two? So, you need to be disciplined.”

Watch the full interview here:

Garcia and Reynoso have since remained complementary of each other. Canelo Alvarez, however, chose to pull no punches.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far