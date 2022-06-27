"People are seeing that little by little" - Ryan Garcia explains quitting Team Canelo, predicts Canelo vs. GGG 3

Ryan Garcia believes that his recent decision to leave the team of Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso is being vindicated.

Garcia, in an interview with FightHype, said:

“They are a great team , and they have accomplished a lot of great things. Canelo is a legendary fighter. But what I said was just truthful, and I think people are seeing that little by little. Its not the fact they they’ve lost because you know they’ve fought great fighters... It’s the fact that I felt like there was a lack of focus and you know a lack of time, so I just made the decision based on myself.”

Garcia believes that Reynoso did not have the time to work with him properly. ‘KingRy’ believes that there are too many fighters at the gym and, therefore, close service is not happening with all of the fighters.

Garcia also alluded to Reynoso fighters who have recently lost their bouts and blamed it on their training camps.

Canelo, the poster boy of Reynoso’s gym, lost his last fight against Dmitry Bivol. Bivol outpointed Canelo and was the clear winner via unanimous decision. The fight, as well as the decision to move up to light heavyweight to face Bivol, led to a series of criticisms across the boxing world.

On Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III, Ryan Garcia added:

“I think they are going to do good against ‘Triple G’ and I hope the best for the whole team going forward, and you know I never have bad feelings toward anybody.”

Canelo will face Golovkin in a third fight for the Undisputed Super Middleweight Title next.

Watch the full interview here:

Ryan Garcia will have second fight without Eddy Reynoso next

Garcia left Reynoso to join up with Joe Goossen. Goossen praised Garcia for the first fight the pair took on together. Garcia went the full 12 rounds for the the first time in his career in a unanimous decision victory over Emmanuel Tagoe.

In his next fight, Garcia is set to take on Dominican fighter Javier Fortuna. Fortuna has lost three times as a professional, but has only been stopped once. The one stoppage defeat came against Jason Sosa in a fight for the WBA Super Featherweight Championship.

Ryan Garcia will headline the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles and will no doubt enter as a favorite. Garcia has ambitions at the top of the division and is hoping for a fight with Devin Haney or Gervonta Davis next.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far