Floyd Mayweather reportedly among biggest celebrity polluters in the world for excessive usage of private jets

Floyd Mayweather is one of the most successful athletes of all time. During the heyday of his professional boxing career, ‘Money’ topped the list of the highest-paid athletes several times. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mayweather's net worth is $450 million.

Among his prized possessions is his $60 million Gulfstream G650 private jet, which he calls "Air Mayweather." He bought the aircraft for his 41st birthday in 2018. Mayweather also owns another private jet, a $30 million Gulfstream III, which his entourage uses during his travels.

Check out one of Floyd Mayweather’s private jets:

But due to his excessive use of these planes, the 45-year-old boxing Hall-of-Famer has been named among the top celebrity polluters in the world due to the colossal carbon footprints being left behind.

Digital marketing agency Yard placed Mayweather as the second-biggest celebrity polluter via private planes, with 7,076 tons of CO2 emissions. That number is topped only by singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (8293.54 tons).

Below Mayweather on the concerning list is rapper Jay-Z, Alex Rodriguez, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, Oprah Winfrey and Travis Scott.

Yard prepared a report that includes those celebrities who have accumulated the most carbon emissions in their private plane trips since the beginning of 2022.

Is Floyd Mayweather the richest boxer of all time?

Most of Floyd Mayweather’s earnings came from fighting and promoting. He figured in two of the highest paid fights of all time — the Conor McGregor fight in 2017, where he earned $300 million, and the Manny Pacquiao fight in 2015, where he amassed $250 million.

With a current net worth of $450 million and total career earnings of over $1.1 billion, Mayweather is considered the richest boxer of all time.

In an interview on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Mayweather explained the value of money for him:

“I’ve made a billion. I reached that four years ago - now I’m over $1.2 billion. I would rather have the currency than the legacy, my legacy is already engraved in stone. I knew from the beginning I was the best in boxing, from day one. They say, Mayweather’s doing exhibitions, it’s bad for boxing."

He went on to say:

“At the end of the day, my mother’s a millionaire, my dad’s a millionaire, my children are millionaires. My grandson is a multi-millionaire, and he don’t even know it.”

Catch the full podcast episode below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far