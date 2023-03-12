Floyd Mayweather announces 2023 schedule, reveals names of 5 locations for exhibition fights

Floyd Mayweather is planning on having a busy 2023 schedule.

Since retiring following a 2017 knockout win over Conor McGregor, 'Money' has stayed active, but not as a professional boxer. Instead, Mayweather has decided to compete in exhibition matchups, typically with non-boxers.

The undefeated legend recently returned to the ring in the U.K. The bout was the first time that Mayweather had competed in the country, where he faced former MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers. 'The Joker' proved to be overmatched in their bout last month.

The pair fought to a no-contest after eight rounds of competition. The fight wasn't judged as it was an exhibition but had it been so, it would've been a clean sweep for Mayweather. Just a few short weeks after his most recent exhibition, the former champion is targeting his return.

In fact, Floyd Mayweather is seemingly eyeing a busy schedule for 2023. In a post made to social media, the legend stated that he's planning on having five exhibitions in five different countries this year. Those five countries are South Korea, Germany, Japan, Australia, as well as America.

The post's caption read:

"If any of these exhibitions don't happen, I still get paid. I'm the most active hustler in boxing."

See the post below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Floyd Mayweather has announced that he will be having five more exhibition fights in South Korea, Germany, Japan, Australia and the USA before the end of this year: "If any of these exhibitions don't happen, I still get paid. I'm the most active hustler in boxing." Floyd Mayweather has announced that he will be having five more exhibition fights in South Korea, Germany, Japan, Australia and the USA before the end of this year: "If any of these exhibitions don't happen, I still get paid. I'm the most active hustler in boxing." https://t.co/8obeuVhMg8

Floyd Mayweather hits back at critics over exhibitions

Floyd Mayweather doesn't care about a lot of criticism over his recent exhibitions.

Whenever 'Money' began doing exhibition matchups back in 2018, there was some heavy excitement. While they weren't in full-blown fights, fans were still excited to tune in to see the legend face names such as Logan Paul.

However, there's been less and less interest in the matchups over the last year. The lack of excitement came to a head last month in the U.K. While Mayweather dominated, the fight itself didn't generate many headlines.

Instead, it was the lack of fans in attendance at the event. The O2 Arena was seemingly empty for the majority of the night, with some fans, albeit a few, showing up for the main event.

Following the event, Floyd Mayweather discussed the lack of fans and responded to the media criticizing attendance. He stated:

“We did this in one month – not even four weeks. I think the tickets should’ve gone on sale a lot faster. My new team is still learning... It’s not their fault. It’s just when we fight in the US, as soon as we announce the fight, tickets are on sale. Here, we announced the fight and the tickets didn’t go on sale until a week or two later."

See his comments below:

Poll : 0 votes