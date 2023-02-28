Floyd Mayweather responds to critics over empty seats in exhibition return

Floyd Mayweather has hit back at critics over the attendance of his exhibition return.

On Saturday night, 'Money' made his return to the boxing ring. In keeping with the theme of his recent fights, this contest was an exhibition, and not a professional one. Furthermore, his opponent was yet another relatively inexperienced boxer, that individual being former MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers.

While all that worked against the undefeated boxer from an entertainment standpoint, it was the first time he would compete in the U.K. For the occasion, Mayweather wore shorts that had the British flag on them, trying to appeal to the fans at the O2 Arena in London.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Not exactly a sellout crowd for Floyd Mayweather's UK exhibition fight vs Aaron Chalmers at the O2 Arena tonight… Not exactly a sellout crowd for Floyd Mayweather's UK exhibition fight vs Aaron Chalmers at the O2 Arena tonight… https://t.co/I14kbq4KwQ

The only issue is that there weren't many fans in the crowd. Photos from fight night quickly went viral, as the arena was seemingly empty. This wasn't a major shock, as there were reports of many tickets being unsold all the way up until fight day.

At the post-fight press conference, Floyd Mayweather hit back at critics over ticket sales for the event. In the presser, the legend explained:

“We did this in one month – not even four weeks. I think the tickets should’ve gone on sale a lot faster. My new team is still learning... It’s not their fault. It’s just when we fight in the US, as soon as we announce the fight, tickets are on sale. Here, we announced the fight and the tickets didn’t go on sale until a week or two later."

See his comments below:

Floyd Mayweather reveals possible broken hand

Floyd Mayweather dominated, but he wasn't left unscathed.

'Money' faced 'The Joker' on pay-per-view in an eight-round exhibition. While Chalmers stated his intentions to knockout the legend, he barely landed a glove on him throughout the fight.

The undefeated former champion dominated the contest from the opening bell. Mayweather used his movement, jab, and incredible speed to pick the British star apart from range. He also mocked the former MMA fighter throughout the bout.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo



(via Floyd Mayweather was just chilling on the top rope between rounds 🤷‍♂️(via @FrontRow_FS Floyd Mayweather was just chilling on the top rope between rounds 🤷‍♂️😅(via @FrontRow_FS) https://t.co/4FdfLKRsLh

The bout wasn't scored, but it would've been a lopsided win for Floyd Mayweather if that were the case. While he dominated the fight, it did come at a price, as he revealed in the post-fight presser.

During the press conference, he revealed that he might've broken his left hand:

“We razzle, we dazzle. I hurt my hand actually. [It was] when I was breaking with the hook. A lot of people don’t know. When I was breaking with the hook – that’s boxing language – I hurt my left hand, bad. It could be broken."

Poll : 0 votes