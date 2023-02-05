Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers pay-per-view price set even higher than Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury's fights

Floyd Mayweather's upcoming exhibition fight will cost fans more than expected.

'Money' has been out of action since his knockout victory over YouTuber-turned-boxer Deji last November. Following that win, Mayweather announced his intentions to continue competing in exhibition matchups.

He also teased that he would fight in the U.K. next. Luckily for British fans, Mayweather lived up to his word and will box Aaron Chalmers later this month at the O2 Arena. 'The Joker' is 1-0 as a professional boxer, but did have a lengthy career as an MMA fighter prior to boxing.

While the matchup announcement did generate some excitement among fans, it has started to disappear. The main reason being that the fight will be on pay-per-view and will cost fans a lot more than expected.

It was recently announced that Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers will be broadcast on Zeus Network pay-per-view for £32.26 ($38.89 roughly). That price shocked fans, and it's because it's been more than a couple of recent high-profile fights.

Anthony Joshua's two-fight series with Oleksandr Usyk cost £24.95 and £26.95 respectively. Furthermore, Tyson Fury's trilogy with Deontay Wilder cost £24.95 per event.

Aaron Chalmers's son set for surgery after Floyd Mayweather fight

Aaron Chalmers will be fighting Floyd Mayweather with a heavy heart.

'The Joker' admitted that while he figured he'd be a big name in the influencer/crossover boxing community, he didn't expect to face 'Money' this early. Chalmers is just one fight deep in his boxing journey, after all.

Despite that, he will now look to make history and become the first ever man to hand the former champion a loss. Chalmers will also look to do so, while having his mind on his infant son.

During a recent interview with Mirror Fighting, the retired MMA fighter previewed his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. There, Chalmers revealed that his son was slated for major surgery just days after his clash with the boxing legend.

In the interview, the Geordie Shore star revealed:

"It was a bad year. My son was born and he was in and out of hospital for months and it's still not finished. Two days after the fight he's got major head surgery. Everything I do is for my boys, it's all to make a better future my children, starting with the Floyd fight."

See his comments in the post below:

