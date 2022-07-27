Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor reportedly getting close to making rematch official

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor could reportedly soon have a date in the boxing ring.

In August 2017, fans witnessed one of the biggest boxing matches of all time. The undefeated professional boxer 'Money' stepped into the boxing match with then-dual weight UFC champion 'The Notorious'. To hype the fight, the pair had a worldwide media tour.

McGregor headed into the boxing match as a huge underdog, however, he had success early. Mayweather rallied from behind to earn a 10th-round TKO to move to 50-0 in the final fight of his boxing career. Following the victory, the boxer retired.

Now, nearly five years later, the two are rumored to be in for a rematch. It was first reported last month that the two stars were in-talk for a second outing. McGregor added fuel to the flames by adding a cryptic post on social media, hinting at a rematch.

Dana White later poured cold water on the rumors by stating it wouldn't happen. However, according to The Sun, the fight is now being worked towards being official. The publication reported that the pair have nearly made the rematch official, with the hold-up being whether it'll be a professional or exhibition fight.

For his part, McGregor reportedly wanted the undefeated professional boxer to put his record on the line. The 45-year-old seems open to it, thus clearing a big hurdle in making the monumental rematch happen.

See The Sun's tweet about McGregor/Mayweather below:

Sun Sport @SunSport

thesun.co.uk/sport/19322866… Floyd Mayweather and Conor Mcgregor rematch 'very close' in mega £130m+ deal Floyd Mayweather and Conor Mcgregor rematch 'very close' in mega £130m+ dealthesun.co.uk/sport/19322866… https://t.co/A2Bqt5pI72

When will Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor rematch?

According to the aforementioned report from The Sun, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor could face off in March 2023.

Presently, 'Money' is set for an exhibition boxing match with Mikuru Asakura later this year in RIZIN. The exhibition will be his fourth since retiring from professional boxing following his knockout victory over the UFC champion in 2017.

Due to the current deal with RIZIN, a possible rematch won't happen for some time. Beyond that, McGregor is currently healing from the broken leg that he suffered in his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July.

Furthermore, the bout is reportedly expected to take place at 155-pounds.

During his time away from the ring, McGregor has notably gained weight and is hovering much higher than that. With all those factors combined, don't expect the rematch between the two stars to happen until next year at the earliest.

