VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather delivers special advice to modern era boxers - "Not what you do in the ring"

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is undoubtedly one of the best boxers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle, if not the best. Having seemingly achieved everything there is in the sport of boxing, 'Money' is most certainly someone who can guide the young, up-and-coming boxers of this generation.

During the recently held Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Mayweather Jr. took to the stage to deliver some special advice to modern era fighters. 'Money' urged the young fighters to focus on building generational wealth along with trying to leave a legacy inside the ring.

Mayweather Jr. asked fighters to take a page out of his book as he managed to leverage his talents inside the ring for business opportunities out of the ring. This has allowed him to build what he calls "generational wealth."

"To all the young fighters that's coming after me, what's very important is not what you do inside the ring, it's what you do when your career's over. It's not about just leaving a legacy in the ring and what I believe in is generational wealth. So what I was able to do was capatalize on the outside of the ring but I used the inside of the ring to capatalize on the outside."

Watch Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s speech below:

Is Floyd Mayweather Jr. fighting again?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. retired from pro-boxing following his win over Conor McGregor back in 2017. However, Mayweather Jr. has stayed relatively active with his frequent exhibition bouts thanks to his ability to grab the attention of the masses and leveraging his name to earn big paydays.

He has fought the likes of Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul and Don Moore since retiring from the sport. He is set to return to the squared circle yet again when he faces Japanese MMA mega-star Mikuru Asakura in September.

It is worth noting that this is the second time Floyd Mayweather Jr. will head over to Japan for an exhibition bout. 'TBE' had his first exhibition against kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018 which ended up being a rather quick affair for the boxing legend. His bout against Nasukawa didn't even last a full round as his corner was quick to throw in the towel after the Japanese was knocked down three times.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik