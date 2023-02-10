Floyd Mayweather recently purchased a chain worth a reported $1 million and weighing approximately 5.7lbs from famed celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang.

The white gold chain is embellished with 8,500 diamonds (300 total carats). On the clasp of the Cuban link necklace, the letters ’TMT' (The Money Team) are imprinted with diamonds bejeweled on the logo. The piece was handcrafted for the 50-0 fighter and delivered especially to 'Money's' Las Vegas residence.

Mayweather is a regular customer of Johnny Dang, appearing with the Houston jeweler in several videos across social media and flaunting numerous other pieces.

Floyd Mayweather spoke about his new piece in a video posted to Johnny Dang’s Instagram:

“Like I’ve talked about before, I got different jewelers all around the world. Of course, Johnny Dang and the ‘diamond boyz’ made this one."

Johnny Dang is a Vietnamese-American jeweler who is the founder of Johnny Dang and Co., a Houston-based custom jeweler. He specializes in diamond grills and chains, and his custom-made jewelry is very popular amongst rappers in the American Hip-Hop scene. Dang is regularly pictured with rappers and celebrities and has fashioned custom pieces for stars such as Travis Scott, Migos, Post Malone, Rick Ross and Shaquille O’Neal.

Floyd Mayweather looking for success in the NASCAR world with addition of Conor Daly to his team

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400

Floyd Mayweather is looking to be great in other sports besides boxing. The undefeated fighter's racing team on the NASCAR circuit has added Conor Daly to their roster.

The Money Team Racing’s (TMT Racing) driver Kaz Grala qualified and raced to finish 26th in last year’s Daytona 500 race. He raced two more times before Conor Daly made his debut for the team in Charlotte last October.

NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 - Practice

On Tuesday, TMT Racing announced their second attempt at qualifying for the Daytona 500 and will be eyeing one of the four open spots in the 40-car race. Floyd Mayweather stated:

“The Money Team Racing shocked the world by making the Daytona 500 last year and I believe in this team and know we will prepare a great car for this year's race. Like a fighter who's always ready to face the best, Conor has the courage to buckle into this beast without any practice and put that car into the field."

Poll : 0 votes