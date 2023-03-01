Floyd Mayweather fears he broke his hand against Aaron Chalmers

Boxing's biggest star Floyd Mayweather returned to the squared circle this past weekend against reality TV star Aaron Chalmers. 'Money' casually worked his way through Chalmers, toying him around for eight rounds of two minutes each.

At the end of a one-sided eight-round affair, no winner was announced. While Aaron Chalmers didn't do any damage to Mayweather with his punches, he could've caused a broken hand to 'Money'.

After the fight, Floyd Mayweather revealed that he hurt his left hand during the fight and even feared that it was broken. He stated (H/T Boxing Scene):

“We razzle, we dazzle. I hurt my hand actually. [It was] when I was breaking with the hook. A lot of people don’t know, when I was breaking with the hook, that’s boxing language. I hurt my left hand, bad. It could be broken. We’re not worried. I’m still able to use the left. You have to use the jab to set everything up. He was tough. He can take everything on the chin.”

Floyd Mayweather reacts to the low turnout at the O2 Arena

Mayweather has been putting on big shows all of his life. However, his most recent exhibition fight against Aaron Chalmers didn't have a favorable turnout. Fighting in the UK for the first time, it was expected that 'Money' would draw in a huge crowd, but that was not the case.

The turnout at the O2 Arena in London wasn't the best, and the arena was rather empty. However, following his fight against Aaron Chalmers, Floyd Mayweather gave reasons for the low turnout. While suggesting that it was probably because the tickets were not on sale for enough time, Mayweather said (H/T Boxing Scene):

"We did this in one month – not even four weeks. I think the tickets should’ve gone on sale a lot faster. My new team is still learning. I have got to take my hat off to them. It’s not their fault. It’s just when we fight in the US, as soon as we announce the fight, tickets are on sale. Here, we announced the fight and the tickets didn’t go on sale until a week or two later.”

