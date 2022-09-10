‘What crazy is he never hit the canvas’- Fans react to Floyd Mayweather saying that he earns more moeny in exhibitions than what boxers earn in real fights

Floyd Mayweather has lived a legendary boxing career, earning world championships in five weight divisions. Meanwhile, his 50-0 resume remains unmatched as the American boxer fought multiple-world titlist opponents.

Having beaten them all, Mayweather has become the richest boxer of all time, and continues to relish the same in his post-retired career.

Floyd Mayweather has fought in three exhibitions since knocking out Conor McGregor in his final pro-bout in 2017. While he is set to enter his fourth against Mikuru Asakura, one of the videos where ‘Money’ touted his financial achievements over active boxers has resurfaced on the internet.

The 45-year-old legend was spotted jogging on the streets. Meanwhile, Mayweather said on camera,

“Money May is amazing, I am amazing. At my age, I am amazing. It’s so crazy. You all gotta fight real fights, I play exhibitions and get more than what you all get for real fights [laughs] and if you bet against me, you are a natural hater.”

Watch the video below:

Fans didn’t fail to miss out on reacting to the video. There’s no denying that Floyd Mayweather has silenced his haters all his life and has millions of followers. The same got reflected in the comment section, with several people applauding ‘Money’ Mayweather. Here’s a look at some of the best reactions.

How much money does Floyd Mayweather earn from his exhibitions?

Mayweather has lived up to his moniker of 'Money' in post-retired life by earning multiple millions through his exhibition stunts. Mayweather reportedly bagged a $9 million guaranteed purse alongside the PPV shares in his fight against Tensin Nasukawa in Japan. The undefeated boxer then fought Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition next.

The fight reportedly fetched Floyd Mayweather $65 million. However, Paul later accused his opponent of underpaying him. Nevertheless, Mayweather went on to grab a $10 million purse with 80% of the PPV shares in his next matchup against Don Moore. The upcoming clash against Mikuru Asakura will likely bring a similar financial figure to Mayweather, who is still reflecting peak athletic features at this age.

Floyd Mayweather is also being pitched in potential rematches against Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao. So, we are yet to see the end of ‘Money’ Mayweather in the sport of boxing.

Edited by micah.curtis85