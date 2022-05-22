Floyd Mayweather gives reason for not attending after-party following Don Moore fight

Floyd Mayweather will not be attending any official after-party following his bout against Don Moore at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi last night. 'Money' revealed that his gesture was a show of respect for the UAE and the mourning of Sheikh Khalifa. The multi-time world champion wrote on an Instagram Story:

"Out of respect for the UAE and the mourning of Sheikh Khalifa I will NOT host or attend any official after-party following my fight tonight."

Story screenshot via @floydmayweather on Instagram

Sheikh Khalifa was the second president of the United Arab Emirates and the ruler of Abu Dhabi until his demise on 13 May 2022. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has announced a 40-day mourning period for the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, meaning flags will be flown at half-mast, and ministries, departments, federal, and local institutions will suspend work.

WAM English @WAMNEWS_ENG

#WamNews The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022, wishing Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022, wishing Allah Almighty to grant him eternal peace#WamNews https://t.co/F1gHCWbZ3L

Floyd Mayweather faced Don Moore in an exhibition headliner under The Global Titans Fight Series banner. 'Money' looked impeccable against his undefeated opponent, taking 'Dangerous' to boxing school over the course of eight rounds. However, no winner was adjuged as it was an exhibition.

This was Mayweather's third exhibition fight after retiring from active competition in 2017 with an unblemished 50-0 record. Prior to this, 'Money' defeated kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa at a RIZIN event in 2018 and went the distance against YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition match last year.

Having received training from Floyd Mayweather's late uncle, Don Moore was hoping to expose 'Money'

Don Moore competed from 1999 to 2016 when he was coached by Floyd Mayweather's late uncle and trainer, Roger Mayweather. 'Dangerous' was Mayweather's long-time sparring partner and even a part of 'Money's camp for his clash against Andre Berto in 2015.

Confident in the training received from Roger Mayweather, Moore was hoping to be a real problem for his nephew Floyd. The 45-year-old said in a press release leading up to his bout against 'Money:

“I am excited to participate in this event. Because of how much of the same training I received from Roger Mayweather, I am gonna be able to give Floyd real problems. I have been training hard to show everyone what ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore is all about and expose Floyd’s weaknesses. This is my shot, the time is now, Floyd isn’t invincible. Anyone can be beaten.” h/t sportingnews.com

