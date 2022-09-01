VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather introduces the Japanese fighter who will face Mikuru Asakura after him

Floyd Mayweather recently introduced a Japanese fighter by the name of Ren Hiramoto who's planning to take on Mikuru Asakura after him.

'Money' is set to return with yet another exhibition bout on September 25 against Japanese MMA star Mikura Asakura. During a recently held press conference for the fight, Mayweather brought Ren Hiramoto onstage.

Ren Hiramoto is a 24-year-old Japanese mixed martial artist and former kickboxer. His stint in kickboxing was pretty impressive, and he retired with a record of 11-4. However, his MMA career hasn't favored him much till now as his record stands at 1-2.

During the press conference, Mayweather revealed that Ren Hiramoto is in contention to fight Mikura Asakura following their September 25 showdown. He stated:

"Another great fighter from Japan you know, one of my translators. You know? Right here, hell of a fighter, great fighter in Japan and he look forward to fighting my opponent after we collide September 25th."

Floyd Mayweather gives advice to young fighters and talks about building generational wealth

Floyd Mayweather recently attended the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremony where he offered the young fighters in attendance a piece of advice. 'Money' spoke about how important it is to build generational wealth along with trying to build a legacy inside the ring.

Floyd Mayweather successfully managed to do the same himself and leveraged his boxing talents to lure business opportunities outside the ring. Having reached a point where he doesn't have to stress about his financial situation, 'Money' urged the young fighters to take a page out of his book and apply the same in their respective careers as well. He said:

"To all the young fighters that's coming after me, what's very important is not what you do inside the ring, it's what you do when your career's over. It's not about just leaving a legacy in the ring and what I believe in is generational wealth. So what I was able to do was capatalize on the outside of the ring but I used the inside of the ring to capatalize on the outside."

