"The expected sand storm won't stop this event" - Floyd Mayweather Jr. gives an update on his May 21 fight 

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will return to the ring against Don Moore on May 21 in Abu Dhabi, which was initially scheduled to take place a week ago. The unfortunate demise of the then president of the UAE prevented the event from happening on May 14.

While organizers were quick to reschedule the fight card, a potential sandstorm in the Middle East could cause trouble again. However, Mayweather Jr. seems unfazed by it and is optimistic about the bout taking place against former sparring partner Moore. He wrote on Instagram:

“The fight will take place in #AbuDhabi this Saturday, May 21st. The expected sand storm won’t stop this event. I look forward to putting on a show for all my fans in person and worldwide. Stay tuned for more details on tickets and venue!!”

As reported by several websites, sandstorms have hit places in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The situation worsened after human visibility was reduced to a few hundred meters. The Abu Dhabi Police also advised people to drive cautiously under such conditions.

However, that hasn't shrunk Mayweather Jr.'s excitement of re-appearing in the ring against his former sparring partner.

Will Don Moore be a tougher contender than Logan Paul for Floyd Mayweather Jr.?

Unlike Logan Paul, Don Moore won't be fighting in an open-weight class against ‘TBE’. Furthermore, ‘Dangerous’ has sparred with his upcoming opponent for several years and looks confident about his chances in the upcoming affair. Logan Paul, who has had only one pro fight, clearly does not stack up to Moore, in terms of ability or statistics. Moore is undefeated as a professional boxer.

Holding a record of 18-0-1, 'Dangerous' shouldn't be looked down upon. Floyd Mayweather Jr. has also acknowledged Moore as a legitimate fighter throughout fight week.

Watch Mayweather Jr. sparring with Moore below:

Despite his age, Floyd Mayweather Jr. outboxed Logan Paul for all eight rounds last year. However, the retired boxer didn't seem anywhere close to where he was in his prime. With the all-time great having already hung up his gloves and focusing on exhibition matchups ahead, Moore suits the status of being the perfect opponent to 'TBE'.

