Floyd Mayweather Jr. secures knockout victory over Manny Pacquiao-trained Mikuru Asakura

Floyd Mayweather Jr. continued to display his boxing royalty as he secured a TKO victory over Mikuru Asakura.

Asakura had the benefit of being trained by Floyd Mayweather's legendary adversary Manny Pacquiao, but that would not be enough for an upset in tonight's fight. The fight was certainly more contested than Mayweather's previous RIZIN exhibition against Tenshin Nasukawa. However, 'Money' never looked in danger as he cruised to victory at the close of round two.

The first round saw Asakura lean in with the jab before following through with swinging overhands, leaving himself exposed to Floyd's signature counter-punching. That appeared to be the RIZIN star's downfall as Mayweather had his opponent on the canvas with a well-timed counter-right as the bell rang for the end of the round.

It was the first and only knockdown of the bout, with Asakura unable to answer the referee's count. The result was expected, given Floyd Mayweather's boxing pedigree. This was his fourth exhibition bout since retiring in 2017.

Floyd Mayweather is set to fight YouTuber Deji in his next bout

Floyd Mayweather has already confirmed his next exhibition boxing bout against YouTube sensation Deji Olatunji. Their bout is set to be staged in Dubai in November.

"Well this Saturday, I have an exhibition with a helluva fighter from Japan... And then I got one with the guy Deji, I wanna make sure his name is right, Deji right? Yes Deji, we will be doing an exhibition in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena and that is in November."

Fans may recognize Deji as the younger brother of KSI. Unlike his brother, he is yet to make his pro boxing debut but has had four significant white-collar bouts. His first and most famous bout came against Jake Paul, losing in the co-main event of the original KSI vs. Logan Paul event.

He suffered two more losses to Vinnie Hacker and Alex Wassabi before getting back on track with a win against Fousey in August. Now he is looking to fight someone widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

