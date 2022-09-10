“You a bum” - Usher, Shakur Stevenson, Terence Crawford twits Floyd Mayweather Jr. for showing off his table tennis skills 

Floyd Mayweather Jr. played table tennis with his good friend Usher ahead of his exhibition match against Japanese Mikuru Asakura.

‘Money’ facetiously bragged about defeating the R&B singer and performer at ping-pong. Sharing short clips of their table tennis game, Mayweather wrote on Instagram:

“@usher You already know my slogan. ALL WORK IS EASY WORK. I’m not going to lie, you got me when it comes to skating. But when it comes to ping pong or anything else, I can’t be fucked with. Let’s play again tonight- I don’t care if I have to have my ping pong table brought to Girl Collection. If you feel you can beat me then meet me there. I’ll beat your ass and then we can play some spades so bring your partner @boogsneffect If you feel that confident we can go live on social media.”

Check out Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Instagram post:

Usher took the trashtalk lightly-heartedly and gamely fired back at Mayweather:

“You bum. Ha! You know who the real champ of Vegas is at them cards. My nephew did you bad in your own house at basketball. You know we here for all the smoke. Skating ain’t a question. Ping Pong, I’m on the way.”

Instagram Screenshot

Terrence Crawford and Shakur Stevenson also chimed in and ragged the boxing Hall-of-Famer. Crawford tagged Stevenson in his comment and said:

"@shakurstevenson I think we gonna have to show @floydmayweather how to really play this game called table tennis.”

Stevenson replied and wrote:

“@tbudcrawford For sure he ducked me last time.”

Instagram Screenshot.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s staredown with Mikuru Asakura nearly goes physical

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to return for his second exhibition fight this year on September 25, facing MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura, at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Despite being an exhibition match, the pair’s staredown nearly went physical after Mayweather’s bodyguard intervened and shoved Asakura.

Watch the intense staredown between Mayweather and Asakura:

MMA mania @mmamania Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard intervenes during his face-off with Mikuru Asakura Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard intervenes during his face-off with Mikuru Asakura 😐 https://t.co/WmIyuMhhgv

Asakura is 29-years-old and holds a 16-3 MMA record. Beating Mayweather will undoubtedly be the highlight of his career and his youth just might make up for his inferor skill.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew