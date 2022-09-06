Floyd Mayweather next fight: How to buy tickets for RIZIN 38?

Floyd Mayweather is not ready to bid goodbye to the sport of boxing. He is set to return against Mikuru Asakura on September 25 at RIZIN 38. It will be his fourth exhibition bout since professionally retiring against Conor McGregor in 2017.

The American boxer will fly down to Japan to face Asakura at the Saitama Arena. The All-Time Great began his post-retirement boxing journey in Japan. Notably, in his last fight against Tenshin Nasukawa, Mayweather claimed that he made $9 million.

Tickets for the RIZIN 38 event will be available on the official website STUBHUB.com.

Watch Mayweather vs. Asakura full press conference below:

Meanwhile, FITE TV will telecast the Mayweather vs. Asakura fight live in the UK. The PPV price has been set at £17.99. Organizers are yet toounce the international broadcasters for the event.

The upcoming fight looks likely to bring another multi-million dollar payday for Mayweather and his opponent. The 45-year-old undefeated boxer had clamied that he was paid a whopping $1.5 million to simply attend the press conference against Mikuru Asakura. That said, the real fight could be 10 times as lucrative.

A few weeks back, Mayweather was rumored to re-match UFC superstar Conor McGregor. If that is the case, Asakura won't even be a tune-up fight for ‘Money’.

However, Floyd Mayweather has also teased fights against Manny Pacquiao and Rashed Belhasa (aka Money Kicks). We'll likely see Mayweather fight at least one more time before he hangs up the gloves for good.

Floyd Mayweather next fight: Time and full fight card details

The event's details aren't super-clear at this point. But it will begin at around 12:00 AM ET, 4:00 AM GMT, and 2:00 PM AEST.

Floyd Mayweather’s opponent Asakura is 29-years-old and holds a 16-3 MMA record. Beating Mayweather will undoubtedly be the highlight of his career, and his youth just might make up for his inferor skill.

Here’s a look at the full fight card:

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura

Nadaka Yoshinari vs. Bandasak So Trakunpet

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Yuto Hokamura

Hiromasa Ogikubo vs. Soo Chul Kim

Kyohei Hagiwara vs. Chihiro Suzuki

Juri Ohara vs. Luiz Gustavo

Shoma Shibisai vs. Cally Gibrainn de Oliveira

