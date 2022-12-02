Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson could lose a lot of followers on Instagram.

Elon Musk famously finalized plans to buy Twitter in late October for $44 billion dollars. The technology guru and head of Tesla has promised big changes to the platform and has so far lived up to that end of the bargain.

He famously attempted to back out of his deal with Twitter earlier this year over concerns about fake accounts. Now in control, Musk aims to fix the problem by purging accounts. Several large accounts have already lost a large number of followers.

Another platform, Meta-owned Instagram, could possibly take the same approach. While they've yet to announce the move, the Mark Zuckerberg-ran platform has vowed to discuss the bot problem. If that happens, some boxing legends and their follower count could take a massive hit.

Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson are two of the most-followed boxers on the planet. According to a recent report from The Mirror, both men are about to take a massive hit to their follower count.

'Money' could reportedly lose upwards of 45 percent of his follower count, as they're reportedly bots. Meanwhile, 'Iron Mike' is expected to lose around 24 percent of his followers.

However, the boxing legends are only a few of the many to be impacted by the move. Names such as Jake and Logan Paul, Manny Pacquiao, and Tyson Fury are also expected to lose many bot followers in the event that Instagram follows in Twitter's footsteps.

Mike Tyson announces 'Holy Bites'

Mike Tyson is likely too focused on his own new business venture to care about Elon Musk.

'Iron Mike' has emerged as a savvy businessman in retirement. Specifically, Tyson has become one of the top leaders in cannabis distribution in the United States. The boxing legend recently announced his intentions to expand to Canada as well.

Given his announcement last month, Mike Tyson's business success will continue to impress. In an ad alongside former foe Evander Holyfield, the pair announced 'Holy Bites'. They are THC and Delta 8-infused edibles in the shape of an ear.

The pair famously fought twice in 1996 and 1997. In the second outing, Tyson bit Holyfield's ear in round three, causing him to be disqualified. Years later, the moment is still one of the wildest in boxing history.

Both men seem keenly aware of that fact, and it seems like they're capitalizing off of it. Photos and advertisements of Tyson and Holyfield promoting the products have already gone viral.

