"They are upset" - Floyd Mayweather flexes mitt work and opens up on his May return against Don Moore

Floyd Mayweather will return to the big stage and take on ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore on May 14 in an eight-round exhibition match at the Helipad of Hotel Burj Al Arab in Dubai. This means another million-dollar paycheck is on the way for ‘TBE’.

Aged 45, Mayweather had his last pro-outing in 2017 against Conor McGregor. However, the unbeaten boxer has appeared in exhibitions post-retirement, notably opposite Tenshin Nasukawa and then Logan Paul.

As Don Moore stands next in his way, Mayweather is back to his pugilistic drills. He was spotted flexing his mitt work along with a message to the haters and critics. He said:

“They are upset. They are upset because I am able to milk the game. I am smart, kept all my faculties, made a lot of smart investments. So you don’t win.”

He also added:

“Great people like Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, the Waltons, the people that own, Walmart, Walgreens. When they are getting money in their 60s, in their 70s, 80s, and even 90s. It’s okay.”

Mayweather's business acumen along with his boxing abilities have turned him into the most successful boxer ever. Retaining his flawless record throughout the professional ride, Mayweather also spun generational wealth.

He is one of the few boxing greats to have faced A-listed competition all throughout. That being said, Floyd Mayweather's post-retired journey has seen him go up into bizarre matchups, which many fans have criticized.

His last stint against Logan Paul happened in a open-weight category, where no judges were present to score the bout. Only knockouts were considered legitimate and neither side could score it. Nevertheless, Mayweather blessed his networth with some added millions and now he seems to be planning another smart move by locking horns against Don Morre.

Will Don Moore be a tough fight for Floyd Mayweather?

Akin to Floyd Mayweather, Don Moore is also undefeated as a professional boxer. However, he has been scarcely active. With a career of 18-0, Moore has remained inactive for most of the years. However, the featherweight prodigy has still shown top-tier features every time he has stepped through the ropes.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Don Moore - Press Conference

Relying upon his boxing credentials, it is expected that he will offer a better performance than Logan Paul. ‘Dangerous’ seemed confident about beating Mayweather in an official presser. He even claimed to make easy work of ‘TBE’. Well, it’s easier said than done, and an exhibition clash between two undefeated American boxers can be an entertaining treat for the fight fans.

