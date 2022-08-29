VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather crosses paths with Paul Spadafora at NVBHOF induction years after their infamous sparring session

Floyd Mayweather recently came across an old foe at the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame induction. While attending the event, 'Money' was met by his old sparring partner Paul Spadafora.

It's worth noting that this was the first time the two have crossed paths since their infamous sparring session back in the late '90s. The sparring took place when Paul Spadafora was just days away from a fight and Mayweather was visiting the gym where the former lightweight world champion was training.

Floyd Mayweather and Paul Spadafora sparred for six rounds and it was arguably the only time when someone was able to fare so well against 'Money'. 'The Pittsburgh Kid' taught Mayweather a harsh and bloody lesson. Interestingly, Mayweather had given up during the session and tried to quit in the fourth round but his request was denied by Spadafora's trainer.

Now, more than two decades after their infamous sparring session, the two crossed paths again. While it's hard to figure out what Paul Spadafora said to 'Money' in the video, it's safe to say that 'The Pittsburgh Kid' looked ready to throw hands.

Floyd Mayweather offered to train Anthony Joshua prior to loss against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Floyd Mayweather was brutally honest with Anthony Joshua by telling him that he needed to switch trainers prior to his loss against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019. During an interview back in December 2021, Mayweather suggested that a good amateur coach doesn't always transition into a good professional coach.

'Money' apparently told Anthony Joshua that he needed to put in the work and tweak a few things or he might come up short. He stated:

"Anthony Joshua, I told him from the beginning. From the beginning I told him, he can come and I can teach him some pointers. Because a lot of times, this is just my take, the same coach you had as an amateur doesn't always make him a great professional coach. I told him in the beginning when he was undefeated, 'You've got some things you still gotta tweak because if you don't, you may come up short'."

