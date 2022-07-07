Paul Spadafora recalls his 'infamous' sparring against Floyd Mayweather - "I look at it completely differently"

During an appearance on ThaBoxingVoice podcast, Paul Spadafora was asked about the sparring session with Floyd Mayweather that became an infamous event in boxing history. It was noted that his sparring session is perhaps what Spadafora has become best known for, as it was the first and only time people have seen anyone fair so well against 'Money' Mayweather.

Spadafora stated:

"I look at it completely differently. I was 10 days away from a fight, he's coming into the gym - I don't care who you are, you're not going to come into the gym when I'm getting ready to fight."

He added:

"At that time, in that moment, I'm 135. I don't care who you were. He wasn't coming against me and just gonna get out on me. That ain't gonna happen."

This encounter occurred back in the late '90s, when Floyd Mayweather was 13-0 and Paul Spadafora was making his first defense of his IBF Lightweight World Championship.

When Mayweather visited him, he was given six rounds with Spadafora as a warm-up, but was taught such a harsh and bloody lesson by the champ that he tried quitting in the fourth round. The request was denied by Spadafora's trainer, Jesse Reid.

Years later, Reid stated the reason why Floyd Mayweather never allows taping of his sparring sessions is due to the whooping Paul Spadafora gave him.

Watch the full clip with Spadafora here:

Paul Spadafora, The Pittsburgh Kid

Paul Spadafora, nicknamed 'The Pittsburgh Kid', was a southpaw who fought in the lightweight and light welterweight divisions. He formerly held the IBF Lightweight Title and once challenged for the light welterweight title.

After growing up in poverty, Spadafora lost his father from a drug overdose when he was nine. When he turned 11, he started boxing, and eventually left school in the ninth grade to focus on it full-time.

These troubles of his childhood followed him into adulthood, and issues outside of the ring continued to find him. Spadafora was both an alcoholic and a drug abuser, and was convicted of aggravated assault for shooting his girlfriend in 2003.

Spadafora made continuous returns to the ring between flareups in his personal life and did well in his bouts. When he ended his career, he had a total of 49 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw, and 19 knockouts.

Watch the full sparring session with Spadafora and Mayweather here:

