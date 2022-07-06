Floyd Mayweather will dazzle you with defense - Kenny Florian likens Israel Adesanya to 'Money' as he breaks down 'The Last Stylebender's' win over Jared Cannonier

Kenny Florian recently compared Israel Adesanya's fighting style to that of boxing great Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. However, it was the undefeated fighter's defense that made him arguably the best fighter of his generation. He was a master at making his opponents miss and countering them.

While speaking on the Anik & Florian Podcast, the former featherweight title challenger pointed out the similarities between the two fighters:

"It's similar to a Floyd Mayweather. We didn't watch Floyd Mayweather because we were looking for this dazzling performance of overwhelming offense and a guy who was gonna knock you out. He was there to show the art of boxing. The art of hitting and not getting hit. And I always talk about this, he would dazzle you with his defense."

Florian went on to point out that fans may not find it entertaining all the time, but such a style takes a lot of skill. He added that Adesanya has a similar style and fights in a calculated manner rather than getting involved in brawls:

"Adesanya has shades of that. He does similar things. You're watching more of an art from him than a guy who is like a Robbie Lawler or a Bryan Barberena who is gonna walk forward like a juggernaut and just try to entertain you and make it a bloodfest."

Watch Kenny Florian talk about the similarities between Adesanya and Mayweather:

Israel Adesanya has the second lowest finishing rate among active champions in the UFC

Israel Adesanya came into the UFC as one of the most entertaining fighters on the roster. However, with time, the amount of finishes he was getting started to fade. Adesanya has finished only one-third of his fights inside the octagon, having stopped four opponents in 12 outings.

'The Last Stylebender' is tied with Kamaru Usman and Alexander Volkanovski, who possess the same finishing rate. Carla Esparza is the only fighter who is lower than Israel Adesanya.

Andy Hickey MMA🇮🇪 @AndyHickeyMMA Post #UFC276 , Israel Adesanya has the second lowest UFC finishing rate amongst the current champions with Carla Esparza the only fighter below Stylebender. Post #UFC276, Israel Adesanya has the second lowest UFC finishing rate amongst the current champions with Carla Esparza the only fighter below Stylebender. https://t.co/Ck0OW3fc1c

'The Last Stylebender' is expected to face Alex Pereira in his next fight in what could be a very interesting contest.

