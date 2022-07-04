Jesse Reid details why he denied training Mike Tyson despite several requests

Hall-of-fame trainer Jesse Reid has spoken about why he refused to train Mike Tyson in the '90s. Reid has trained over 20 world champions, but Tyson proved to be more than what Reid was willing to handle.

Jesse Reid spoke about the first time he met Mike Tyson:

“I went two weeks to his house in Vegas where they had the tigers outside. I got ‘F U white man’ three times before I got into the room. When Tyson came down the stairs, he said ‘Jesse’ and came to hug me. I thought, I heard things about Tyson, I didn’t know if he was going to bite my ear off."

On why Reid refused to train Tyson, he said:

“I looked at Tyson and said , ‘What do you like to do besides box?’ [Tyson replied] ‘I like to mess with women, smoke pot and drink’. I said, 'I can't help you, your attitude and all these crazy people, it is not going to work, I can't come through the gate and I'm going to be this and that and I think that there is bad people around you. You got to get rid of all these people you are spending money on, have your wife and your promoter, your manager and me that’s it.' He said, 'Yes I know that they are crazy but I like them.'"

After that, according to Reid, Tyson tried multiple times to try and get Reid to come back and train him, but he would always refuse. Mike Tyson’s manager Shelly Finkel also offered Reid huge sums of cash to train Tyson, but again Reid refused.

Mike Tyson has used his love of pot to benefit him financially

In 2015, Tyson launched his first marijuana company. The company is reportedly making over £500,000 a month. The cannabis empire includes a ranch as well as several cannabis farms.

Tyson recently launched another company called Tyson 2.0. As well as marijuana, the company offers other items like edibles and beverages. The items include ‘Tyson Bites’, ear-shaped edibles that have a chunk missing from the top of the ear.

