"Still the goat" - Devin Haney, Leonard Ellerbe, Adrien Broner, and more react to Floyd Mayweather's latest workout video 

Floyd Mayweather released his latest workout video ahead of his exhibition fight against Mikuru Asakura on September 25 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

This is the second time 'Money' Mayweather has fought in Japan under the Rizin banner against an MMA fighter. Last time around, he fought Tenshin Nasukawa and toyed with the young fighter.

This is his second exhibition fight of 2022, after facing unbeaten Roger Mayweather prospect Dan Moore earlier this year in Dubai. He posted a workout video in which he worked the pads with his trainer. Devin Haney reacted to the post, saying:

"Still the goat"

Goat is an abbreviation for Greatest Of All Time. Haney said that despite being retired, Mayweather is still the best to ever do it. Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of MayweatherPromotions, and Adrien Broner commented fire emojis. The 2008 National Golden Gloves Middleweight Champion Denis Douglin could not comprehend how 'Money' had such good hand speed and refelxes at age 45:

"I still don’t understand how.."

Take a look at the post:

Floyd Mayweather is currently training for his next exhibition match against Mikuru Asakura. Judging by his recent performance against Don Moore, 'Money' still seems to have his speed, ring IQ, and counter punching abilities. Asakura, who is an MMA fighter, may have trouble against the more experienced boxer in Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather talks about a potential fight against Conor McGregor in 2023

Floyd Mayweather revealed in an interview with TMZ Sports that he has been in talks for a rematch against Conor McGregor. The pair first fought in 2017, in what was the biggest combat sports crossover event involving the UFC and Boxing.

The fight did very well at a sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The PPV numbers came in at 4.3 million domestic buys, making it the second highest buy rate in pay-per-view history.

In the interview, Mayweather spoke about a potential rematch against McGregor:

"It came to my attention, they talked about it being in Vegas, at Allegiant Stadium...But if I'm not mistaken, Conor still has a few problems with his leg, so if it's gonna happen, it's gonna happen in 2023, not 2022."

Mayweather also went on to say that if the money was right, he would not mind putting his unbeaten 50-0 record on the line in the rematch. The first time the pair fought, it was a professional fight. By defeating McGregor by TKO in round 10, he extended his 49-0 record to a 50-0 record.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Mayweather would prefer an exhibition fight but said there had been talks over a professional bout Floyd Mayweather is expecting a second fight with Conor McGregor in 2023, per @MailSport Mayweather would prefer an exhibition fight but said there had been talks over a professional bout Floyd Mayweather is expecting a second fight with Conor McGregor in 2023, per @MailSportMayweather would prefer an exhibition fight but said there had been talks over a professional bout https://t.co/s9L2mDaSu9

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far