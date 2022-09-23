"Stay out of my money business"- Floyd Mayweather responds to critics ahead of exhibition against Mikuru Asakura

Floyd Mayweather has clapped back at the critics ahead of his exhibition bout against Mikuru Asakura.

'Money' will take on the Japanese MMA star Japan this weekend in Japan. Ahead of their matchup, Mayweather has been criticized for holding such exhibition events post his retirement from the sport.

Floyd Mayweather announced his retirement from the sport of boxing in 2017. However, he has since continued to partake in exhibition fights. Following his fight this weekend, 'Money' is set to take on YouTuber Deji in another exhibition bout in November later this year and then a potential rematch against Conor McGregor in 2023.

Fans have expressed disdain for such decisions, and he has often been criticized for doing anything for money. However, 'Money' responded to the critics during a recent media workout for his exhibition against Mikuru Asakura:

"'Floyd, why do you keep doing exhibitions, why you keep stealing money?' Get out of my business. Stay out of my money business, get you some money then. Told y'all a long time ago I'm gonna [inaudible]. It's so fun, so easy, easy pay-day, easy cheque, easy opponent, that's all I do. Line them up, line them up like bowling pins and I'll knock them right down."

Watch the video below:

Michael Benson



Floyd Mayweather pauses his public workout to give a money message to his critics ahead of his exhibition fight in Japan this weekend…

Floyd Mayweather suggests Conor McGregor doesn't hit hard

Mayweather put Conor McGregor in the same category as the YouTube boxers during an interview with Mail Sport.

Having fought Conor McGregor in 2017, 'Money' spoke about how he was looking forward to a rematch against 'The Notorious' in 2023. While talking about why he's continuing to fight in such exhibitions, Mayweather suggested that he doesn't mind fighting such fighters because they are not a threat, and he won't be taking any real punishment.

While suggesting that Conor McGregor doesn't hit hard, Floyd Mayweather said:

"I'm not into fights where I'm going to take any real punishment. So guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don't really hit hard such as YouTubers, I don't really mind colliding with those individuals, but nothing where I'm going to harm myself."

Floyd Mayweather thinks McGregor rematch is less of a risk

